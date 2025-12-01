Les Hivern’Halles LANNEMEZAN Lannemezan

Les Hivern’Halles

LANNEMEZAN A la Halle aux Légumes Lannemezan Hautes-Pyrénées

2025-12-20 12:00:00

2025-12-20 20:00:00

2025-12-20

Les Arnegats fêtent leurs 10 ans !

Venez célébrer nos 10 ans lors d’un évènement intergénérationnel sous le signe de la convivialité et du bon goût !

Au menu produits locaux à déguster sur place et bien sûr la fameuse raclette locale !

Animations toute la journée

Concert exceptionnel de Shake N’Mat pour faire vibrer les Hivern’Halles !

Venez nombreux partager ce moment festif et gourmand !

Entrée libre ambiance garantie !

LANNEMEZAN A la Halle aux Légumes Lannemezan 65300 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie asso.arnegats@gmail.com

English :

Les Arnegats celebrates its 10th anniversary!

Come and celebrate our 10th anniversary with us at an inter-generational event in the spirit of conviviality and good taste!

On the menu: local produce to sample on the spot and, of course, the famous local raclette!

Entertainment all day long

Exceptional concert by Shake N?Mat to rock the Hivern?Halles!

Come one, come all to share this festive and gourmet moment!

Free admission? atmosphere guaranteed!

German :

Die Arnegats feiern ihr 10-jähriges Bestehen!

Feiern Sie unser 10-jähriges Bestehen bei einem generationsübergreifenden Event im Zeichen der Geselligkeit und des guten Geschmacks!

Auf dem Menü stehen lokale Produkte, die vor Ort verkostet werden können, und natürlich das berühmte lokale Raclette!

Animationen den ganzen Tag über

Außergewöhnliches Konzert von Shake N?Mat, um die Hivern?Halles zum Beben zu bringen!

Kommen Sie zahlreich, um diesen festlichen und kulinarischen Moment zu teilen!

Freier Eintritt ? Stimmung garantiert!

Italiano :

Les Arnegats festeggia il suo 10° anniversario!

Venite a festeggiare con noi il nostro 10° anniversario in un evento intergenerazionale all’insegna della convivialità e del buon gusto!

Nel menu: prodotti locali da degustare sul posto e, naturalmente, la famosa raclette locale!

Intrattenimento per tutto il giorno

Un concerto d’eccezione degli Shake N?Mat farà vibrare l’Hivern?Halles!

Venite tutti a condividere questo momento di festa e gastronomia!

Ingresso libero, atmosfera garantita!

Espanol :

Les Arnegats celebra su 10º aniversario

Venga a celebrar con nosotros nuestro 10º aniversario en un evento intergeneracional en el que no faltarán la buena convivencia y el buen gusto

En el menú: productos locales para degustar in situ y, por supuesto, la famosa raclette local

Entretenimiento durante todo el día

Un concierto excepcional de Shake N’Mat hará vibrar las Halles de Hivern

Vengan todos a compartir este momento festivo y gastronómico

Entrada gratuita… ¡ambiente garantizado!

