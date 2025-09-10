Les imitatueurs Back Step Théâtre Vichy

Les imitatueurs Back Step Théâtre Vichy mercredi 10 septembre 2025.

Les imitatueurs

Back Step Théâtre 18 boulevard des Graves Vichy Allier

Tarif : 17 – 17 – 17 EUR

Début : Mercredi 2025-09-10 21:00:00

fin : 2025-09-10 22:30:00

2025-09-10 2025-09-11 2025-09-12

Avec un talent fou et un humour très incisif, Emma Gattuso & Thibaud Choplin dynamitent la France d’aujourd’hui à travers tous les grands sujets sociétaux qui interpellent insécurité, écologie, identité, culture woke, immigration, #MeToo…

Back Step Théâtre 18 boulevard des Graves Vichy 03200 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 9 81 83 02 11 lebacksteptheatre@gmail.com

English :

With mad talent and incisive humor, Emma Gattuso & Thibaud Choplin dynamite today’s France through all the major societal issues: insecurity, ecology, identity, woke culture, immigration, #MeToo…

German :

Mit einem wahnsinnigen Talent und einem sehr prägnanten Humor sprengen Emma Gattuso & Thibaud Choplin das heutige Frankreich anhand aller großen gesellschaftlichen Themen, die herausfordern: Unsicherheit, Ökologie, Identität, Kultur woke, Einwanderung, #MeToo…

Italiano :

Con un talento pazzesco e un umorismo incisivo, Emma Gattuso e Thibaud Choplin affrontano la Francia di oggi attraverso tutti i principali temi sociali: insicurezza, ecologia, identità, cultura woke, immigrazione, #MeToo…

Espanol :

Con un talento desbordante y un humor incisivo, Emma Gattuso y Thibaud Choplin abordan la Francia actual a través de todos los grandes temas sociales: inseguridad, ecología, identidad, cultura woke, inmigración, #MeToo…

