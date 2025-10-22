Les instants créatifs Courtenay

Les instants créatifs Courtenay mercredi 22 octobre 2025.

Les instants créatifs

Place Honoré Combe Courtenay Loiret

Début : 2025-10-22 14:00:00

fin : 2025-10-22 16:00:00

2025-10-22

Le Pôle Culturel et Associatif vous propose un

moment de rencontres et d’échanges autour de

vos travaux d’aiguilles ! Ouvert à tous. Gratuit.

Place Honoré Combe Courtenay 45320 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 38 97 27 85 mediathequepca@courtenay45.com

English :

A time to meet and exchange ideas about your needlework. Come along with your stock to give or ask for advice, and enjoy making your own work in a friendly atmosphere.

German :

Ein Moment der Begegnung und des Austauschs rund um Ihre Nadelarbeiten. Kommen Sie mit Ihren Beständen, um Ratschläge zu geben oder zu erbitten und aus Freude an der Herstellung Ihrer Werke in einer geselligen Atmosphäre.

Italiano :

Un’occasione per incontrarsi e parlare del proprio lavoro ad ago. Venite con i vostri lavori per dare o chiedere consigli e divertitevi a realizzare i vostri lavori in un’atmosfera amichevole.

Espanol :

Una oportunidad para reunirse y hablar de sus labores. Ven con tu trabajo para dar o pedir consejo y disfruta haciendo tu propio trabajo en un ambiente agradable.

