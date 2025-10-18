LES INSTANTS JAPON DU BALCON Lunel

LES INSTANTS JAPON DU BALCON Lunel samedi 18 octobre 2025.

LES INSTANTS JAPON DU BALCON

26 Cours Gabriel Péri Lunel Hérault

Tarif : 25 – 25 – 25 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-18

fin : 2025-10-18

Date(s) :

2025-10-18

Samedi 18 octobre de 15h à 16h30

Lieu Le Balcon Gourmand, 26 cours Gabriel Péri 34400 Lunel

Tarif 25€ (atelier + café gourmand)

Réservations Le Balcon Gourmand 04 67 99 94 78 ou sur instagram @rorasensei

Places limitées — réservation conseillée

Animé par Laura Gouineau alias Rōra Sensei, professeur de japonais à Lunel.

Samedi 18 octobre, le salon de thé Le Balcon Gourmand à Lunel convie petits et grands à un moment de dépaysement et de découverte à l’occasion des Instants Japon du Balcon , une initiation ludique à la langue japonaise.

Les participants auront l’occasion de découvrir les bases de la langue japonaise, de s’essayer aux premiers mots et de se familiariser avec les alphabets nippons dans une atmosphère conviviale et chaleureuse.

L’atelier sera ponctué de jeux et d’échanges entre participants, le tout accompagné d’un café gourmand maison aux saveurs du Japon, inclus dans le tarif de 25€. Que l’on soit passionné de culture japonaise, simple curieux ou en quête d’une expérience

originale à partager entre amis ou en famille, cet événement promet une parenthèse agréable et enrichissante. .

26 Cours Gabriel Péri Lunel 34400 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 99 94 78

English :

Saturday, October 18th from 3pm to 4:30pm

Location: Le Balcon Gourmand, 26 cours Gabriel Péri 34400 Lunel

Price: ?25 (workshop + café gourmand)

Reservations Le Balcon Gourmand 04 67 99 94 78 or on instagram @rorasensei

Limited places ? booking recommended

German :

Samstag, den 18. Oktober von 15:00 bis 16:30 Uhr

Ort: Le Balcon Gourmand, 26 cours Gabriel Péri 34400 Lunel

Preis: 25? (Workshop + Café gourmand)

Reservierungen: Le Balcon Gourmand 04 67 99 94 78 oder auf Instagram: @rorasensei

Begrenzte Plätze ? Reservierung empfohlen

Italiano :

Sabato 18 ottobre dalle 15.00 alle 16.30

Luogo: Le Balcon Gourmand, 26 cours Gabriel Péri 34400 Lunel

Prezzo: 25 euro (laboratorio + caffè gourmet)

Prenotazioni Le Balcon Gourmand 04 67 99 94 78 o su instagram @rorasensei

Posti limitati, si consiglia la prenotazione

Espanol :

Sábado 18 de octubre de 15.00 a 16.30 horas

Lugar: Le Balcon Gourmand, 26 cours Gabriel Péri 34400 Lunel

Precio: 25 euros (taller + café gourmet)

Reservas Le Balcon Gourmand 04 67 99 94 78 o en instagram @rorasensei

Plazas limitadas ? se recomienda reservar

L’événement LES INSTANTS JAPON DU BALCON Lunel a été mis à jour le 2025-10-06 par 34 OT PAYS DE LUNEL