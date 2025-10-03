LES INVERTUEUSES Vendredi 3 octobre Brides-les-Bains

Cinéma Le Doron Brides-les-Bains Savoie

Tarif : 6 – 6 – 6 EUR

Début : 2025-10-03 20:30:00
fin : 2025-10-03 22:30:00

2025-10-03

LES INVERTUEUSES
Valois de la meilleure musique Cyrille Aufort


De Chloé Aïcha Boro
Avec Larabie Dimzouré, Serge Henry et Hafissata Coulibaly
Cinéma Le Doron Brides-les-Bains 73570 Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 79 55 20 64  contact@brides-les-bains.com

English :

LES INVERTUEUSES
Valois for best music: Cyrille Aufort


By Chloé Aïcha Boro
With Larabie Dimzouré, Serge Henry and Hafissata Coulibaly

German :

DIE UMKEHRENDEN
Valois für die beste Musik: Cyrille Aufort


Von Chloé Aïcha Boro
Mit Larabie Dimzouré, Serge Henry und Hafissata Coulibaly

Italiano :

LES INVERTUEUSES
Valois per la migliore colonna sonora: Cyrille Aufort


Di Chloé Aïcha Boro
Con Larabie Dimzouré, Serge Henry e Hafissata Coulibaly

Espanol :

LES INVERTUEUSES
Valois a la mejor partitura: Cyrille Aufort


Por Chloé Aïcha Boro
Con Larabie Dimzouré, Serge Henry y Hafissata Coulibaly

