LES INVERTUEUSES Vendredi 3 octobre Brides-les-Bains
Cinéma Le Doron Brides-les-Bains Savoie
Tarif : 6 – 6 – 6 EUR
Début : 2025-10-03 20:30:00
fin : 2025-10-03 22:30:00
2025-10-03
LES INVERTUEUSES
Valois de la meilleure musique Cyrille Aufort
De Chloé Aïcha Boro
Avec Larabie Dimzouré, Serge Henry et Hafissata Coulibaly
Cinéma Le Doron Brides-les-Bains 73570 Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 79 55 20 64 contact@brides-les-bains.com
English :
LES INVERTUEUSES
Valois for best music: Cyrille Aufort
By Chloé Aïcha Boro
With Larabie Dimzouré, Serge Henry and Hafissata Coulibaly
German :
DIE UMKEHRENDEN
Valois für die beste Musik: Cyrille Aufort
Von Chloé Aïcha Boro
Mit Larabie Dimzouré, Serge Henry und Hafissata Coulibaly
Italiano :
LES INVERTUEUSES
Valois per la migliore colonna sonora: Cyrille Aufort
Di Chloé Aïcha Boro
Con Larabie Dimzouré, Serge Henry e Hafissata Coulibaly
Espanol :
LES INVERTUEUSES
Valois a la mejor partitura: Cyrille Aufort
Por Chloé Aïcha Boro
Con Larabie Dimzouré, Serge Henry y Hafissata Coulibaly
