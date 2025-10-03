LES INVERTUEUSES Vendredi 3 octobre Brides-les-Bains

Cinéma Le Doron Brides-les-Bains Savoie

Tarif : 6 – 6 – 6 EUR

Début : 2025-10-03 20:30:00

fin : 2025-10-03 22:30:00

2025-10-03

LES INVERTUEUSES

Valois de la meilleure musique Cyrille Aufort





De Chloé Aïcha Boro

Avec Larabie Dimzouré, Serge Henry et Hafissata Coulibaly

.

Cinéma Le Doron Brides-les-Bains 73570 Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 79 55 20 64 contact@brides-les-bains.com

English :

LES INVERTUEUSES

Valois for best music: Cyrille Aufort





By Chloé Aïcha Boro

With Larabie Dimzouré, Serge Henry and Hafissata Coulibaly

German :

DIE UMKEHRENDEN

Valois für die beste Musik: Cyrille Aufort





Von Chloé Aïcha Boro

Mit Larabie Dimzouré, Serge Henry und Hafissata Coulibaly

Italiano :

LES INVERTUEUSES

Valois per la migliore colonna sonora: Cyrille Aufort





Di Chloé Aïcha Boro

Con Larabie Dimzouré, Serge Henry e Hafissata Coulibaly

Espanol :

LES INVERTUEUSES

Valois a la mejor partitura: Cyrille Aufort





Por Chloé Aïcha Boro

Con Larabie Dimzouré, Serge Henry y Hafissata Coulibaly

