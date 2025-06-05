LES JEUDIS DE JUIN APÉROS VIGNERONS – Portel-des-Corbières, 5 juin 2025 19:00, Portel-des-Corbières.
Aude
LES JEUDIS DE JUIN APÉROS VIGNERONS Portel-des-Corbières Aude
Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR
Tarif réduit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-06-05 19:00:00
fin : 2025-06-05 23:30:00
Date(s) :
2025-06-05
Soirée festive en mode guinguette au cœur de notre domaine, concert live, tapas, brasero, …
Ambiance, convivialité et grands vins Le rendez-vous de tous vos jeudis !
(Bbissons sans alcool disponibles, repas adapté aussi aux enfants)
Concert avec Urban Wood
.
Portel-des-Corbières 11490 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 48 64 74 contact@chateaudelastours.com
English :
A festive guinguette evening in the heart of our estate, with live concerts, tapas, braziers and more!
Atmosphere, conviviality and great wines: a must for every Thursday!
(Non-alcoholic beverages available, meal also suitable for children)
Concert with Urban Wood
German :
Festlicher Abend im Guinguette-Stil im Herzen unseres Weinguts, Live-Konzert, Tapas, Brasero, ?
Atmosphäre, Geselligkeit und große Weine: Der Treffpunkt für jeden Donnerstag!
(Alkoholfreie Getränke erhältlich, Essen auch für Kinder geeignet)
Konzert mit Urban Wood
Italiano :
Una serata di guinguette festosa nel cuore della nostra tenuta, con musica dal vivo, tapas, bracieri, ecc
Atmosfera, convivialità e grandi vini: un appuntamento imperdibile per ogni giovedì!
(Bevande analcoliche disponibili, pasto adatto anche ai bambini)
Concerto con Urban Wood
Espanol :
Una velada guinguette festiva en el corazón de nuestra finca, con música en directo, tapas, braseros, etc
Ambiente, convivencia y grandes vinos: ¡una cita ineludible todos los jueves!
(Bebidas sin alcohol disponibles, comida también apta para niños)
Concierto con Urban Wood
L’événement LES JEUDIS DE JUIN APÉROS VIGNERONS Portel-des-Corbières a été mis à jour le 2025-05-23 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / 11 OT Côte du Midi