LES JEUDIS DE JUIN APÉROS VIGNERONS – Portel-des-Corbières, 5 juin 2025 19:00, Portel-des-Corbières.

Aude

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR

Tarif réduit

Début : 2025-06-05 19:00:00

fin : 2025-06-05 23:30:00

2025-06-05

Soirée festive en mode guinguette au cœur de notre domaine, concert live, tapas, brasero, …

Ambiance, convivialité et grands vins Le rendez-vous de tous vos jeudis !

(Bbissons sans alcool disponibles, repas adapté aussi aux enfants)

Concert avec Urban Wood

Portel-des-Corbières 11490 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 48 64 74 contact@chateaudelastours.com

English :

A festive guinguette evening in the heart of our estate, with live concerts, tapas, braziers and more!

Atmosphere, conviviality and great wines: a must for every Thursday!

(Non-alcoholic beverages available, meal also suitable for children)

Concert with Urban Wood

German :

Festlicher Abend im Guinguette-Stil im Herzen unseres Weinguts, Live-Konzert, Tapas, Brasero, ?

Atmosphäre, Geselligkeit und große Weine: Der Treffpunkt für jeden Donnerstag!

(Alkoholfreie Getränke erhältlich, Essen auch für Kinder geeignet)

Konzert mit Urban Wood

Italiano :

Una serata di guinguette festosa nel cuore della nostra tenuta, con musica dal vivo, tapas, bracieri, ecc

Atmosfera, convivialità e grandi vini: un appuntamento imperdibile per ogni giovedì!

(Bevande analcoliche disponibili, pasto adatto anche ai bambini)

Concerto con Urban Wood

Espanol :

Una velada guinguette festiva en el corazón de nuestra finca, con música en directo, tapas, braseros, etc

Ambiente, convivencia y grandes vinos: ¡una cita ineludible todos los jueves!

(Bebidas sin alcohol disponibles, comida también apta para niños)

Concierto con Urban Wood

