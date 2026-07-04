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AGENDA · Saint-Geniès-de-Fontedit

LES JEUDIS DE ST GENIES Saint-Geniès-de-Fontedit

jeudi 20 août 2026 · Saint-Geniès-de-Fontedit

Informations pratiques

Début
jeudi 20 août 2026
Fin
jeudi 20 août 2026
Adresse
Place de l'Église
Ville
34480 Saint-Geniès-de-Fontedit
Département
Hérault
Tarif
0 0

Saint-Geniès-de-Fontedit

LES JEUDIS DE ST GENIES

Place de l’Église Saint-Geniès-de-Fontedit Hérault

Tarif : 0 – 0 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-20
fin : 2026-08-20

Date(s) :
2026-08-20

Quator Vocal KATRE Quinte&sens .
Traversant les révolutions musicales (blues, gospel, jazz…), partagez ce voyage en harmonie avec quatre artistes chanteurs de divers horizons livrant leur choeurs pour la Quintessence …
  .

Place de l’Église Saint-Geniès-de-Fontedit 34480 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 36 22 05  contact@saintgeniesdefontedit.fr

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English : LES JEUDIS DE ST GENIES

KATRE Vocal Quartet Quinte&sens .
Journey through musical revolutions (blues, gospel, jazz…), and join us on this harmonious journey with four singers from diverse backgrounds as they bring their harmonies together to create the Quintessence …

L’événement LES JEUDIS DE ST GENIES Saint-Geniès-de-Fontedit a été mis à jour le 2026-07-04 par 34 OT AVANT-MONTS

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