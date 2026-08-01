LES JEUDIS QUI CHANTENT ET QUI MANGENT La Llagonne
jeudi 6 août 2026 · La Llagonne
Informations pratiques
La Llagonne
LES JEUDIS QUI CHANTENT ET QUI MANGENT
La Llagonne Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-06 20:00:00
fin : 2026-08-06
Date(s) :
2026-08-06
Jeudi 6 août, à partir de 20h !
Venez passer une belle soirée en musique avec 2 Gars 1 Fille en concert !
️ Restauration sur place assurée par Chez Gilou.
On vous attend nombreux pour partager ce moment convivial !…
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La Llagonne 66210 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 04 21 10
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English :
Thursday, August 6, starting at 8 p.m.! ?
Come enjoy a wonderful evening of music with 2 Gars 1 Fille in concert!
?? Food will be provided on-site by Chez Gilou.
We hope to see many of you there to share this fun time together!…
L’événement LES JEUDIS QUI CHANTENT ET QUI MANGENT La Llagonne a été mis à jour le 2026-07-28 par OTI PYRENEES CATALANES