UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · La Llagonne

LES JEUDIS QUI CHANTENT ET QUI MANGENT La Llagonne

jeudi 6 août 2026 · La Llagonne

LES JEUDIS QUI CHANTENT ET QUI MANGENT La Llagonne

Informations pratiques

Début
jeudi 6 août 2026
Fin
jeudi 6 août 2026
Heure de début
20:00:00
Ville
66210 La Llagonne
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif

La Llagonne

LES JEUDIS QUI CHANTENT ET QUI MANGENT

La Llagonne Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-06 20:00:00
fin : 2026-08-06

Date(s) :
2026-08-06

Jeudi 6 août, à partir de 20h !
Venez passer une belle soirée en musique avec 2 Gars 1 Fille en concert !
️ Restauration sur place assurée par Chez Gilou.

On vous attend nombreux pour partager ce moment convivial !…
  .

La Llagonne 66210 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 04 21 10 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Thursday, August 6, starting at 8 p.m.! ?
Come enjoy a wonderful evening of music with 2 Gars 1 Fille in concert!
?? Food will be provided on-site by Chez Gilou.

We hope to see many of you there to share this fun time together!…

L’événement LES JEUDIS QUI CHANTENT ET QUI MANGENT La Llagonne a été mis à jour le 2026-07-28 par OTI PYRENEES CATALANES