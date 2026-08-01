Informations pratiques

La Llagonne

LES JEUDIS QUI CHANTENT ET QUI MANGENT

La Llagonne Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-06 20:00:00

fin : 2026-08-06

Date(s) :

2026-08-06

Jeudi 6 août, à partir de 20h !

Venez passer une belle soirée en musique avec 2 Gars 1 Fille en concert !

️ Restauration sur place assurée par Chez Gilou.

On vous attend nombreux pour partager ce moment convivial !…

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La Llagonne 66210 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 04 21 10

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Thursday, August 6, starting at 8 p.m.! ?

Come enjoy a wonderful evening of music with 2 Gars 1 Fille in concert!

?? Food will be provided on-site by Chez Gilou.

We hope to see many of you there to share this fun time together!…

L’événement LES JEUDIS QUI CHANTENT ET QUI MANGENT La Llagonne a été mis à jour le 2026-07-28 par OTI PYRENEES CATALANES