Les jeux Famuli Abbaye Saint-Germain Auxerre

Les jeux Famuli

Abbaye Saint-Germain 2bis Place Saint-Germain Auxerre Yonne

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Début : 2025-10-20 14:00:00
fin : 2025-10-24 18:00:00

2025-10-20

Jouez en famille ou entre amis à partir des collections du musée d’art et d’histoire.

Du 20 au 24 octobre de 14h à 18h tout public.   .

Abbaye Saint-Germain 2bis Place Saint-Germain Auxerre 89000 Yonne Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 3 86 18 02 90  abbaye.saintgermain@auxerre.com

