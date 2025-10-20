Les jeux Famuli Abbaye Saint-Germain Auxerre
Les jeux Famuli
Abbaye Saint-Germain 2bis Place Saint-Germain Auxerre Yonne
Gratuit
Gratuit
Début : 2025-10-20 14:00:00
fin : 2025-10-24 18:00:00
2025-10-20
Jouez en famille ou entre amis à partir des collections du musée d’art et d’histoire.
Du 20 au 24 octobre de 14h à 18h tout public. .
