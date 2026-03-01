LES JOURNÉES DE L’ENDOMÉTRIOSE, J’OSE EN PARLER SALLE DU BELVÈDÈRE Saint-Gaudens
LES JOURNÉES DE L’ENDOMÉTRIOSE, J’OSE EN PARLER SALLE DU BELVÈDÈRE Saint-Gaudens jeudi 26 mars 2026.
SALLE DU BELVÈDÈRE Rue du Commandant Bru Saint-Gaudens Haute-Garonne
Début : 2026-03-26 21:00:00
fin : 2026-03-27
2026-03-26 2026-03-27 2026-03-28
Toutes = tous concernés ! 10% de femmes atteintes, maladie en augmentation de plus en plus précoce.
Tables rondes , projection débat , forum d’informations/ ateliers découverte mini conférences
restauration sur place , repas animé par SOLSTICE , buvette et boutique . .
All = all concerned! 10% of women are affected, and the disease is on the rise, with earlier and earlier onset.
