LES JOURNÉES DE L’ENDOMÉTRIOSE, J’OSE EN PARLER SALLE DU BELVÈDÈRE Saint-Gaudens

LES JOURNÉES DE L’ENDOMÉTRIOSE, J’OSE EN PARLER

SALLE DU BELVÈDÈRE Rue du Commandant Bru Saint-Gaudens Haute-Garonne

Début : 2026-03-26 21:00:00

fin : 2026-03-27

2026-03-26 2026-03-27 2026-03-28

Toutes = tous concernés ! 10% de femmes atteintes, maladie en augmentation de plus en plus précoce.

Tables rondes , projection débat , forum d’informations/ ateliers découverte mini conférences

restauration sur place , repas animé par SOLSTICE , buvette et boutique . .

All = all concerned! 10% of women are affected, and the disease is on the rise, with earlier and earlier onset.

