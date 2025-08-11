Les lundis de La Chapelle-aux-Saints conférences scientifiques place du Cap del Let Vayrac

Les lundis de La Chapelle-aux-Saints conférences scientifiques place du Cap del Let Vayrac lundi 11 août 2025.

Les lundis de La Chapelle-aux-Saints conférences scientifiques

place du Cap del Let Cinéma l’Uxello Vayrac Lot

Tarif : 4.5 – 4.5 – EUR

4.5

Tarif de base plein tarif

Général

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-08-11 17:30:00

fin : 2025-08-11 18:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-08-11

Conférence « Origines Tautavel: notre longue histoire avant Néandertal » animée par Amélie Vialet

Tout public. Réservation conseillée

4.5 .

place du Cap del Let Cinéma l’Uxello Vayrac 46110 Lot Occitanie +33 5 55 91 18 00

English :

Conference « Origines Tautavel: notre longue histoire avant Néandertal » hosted by Amélie Vialet

Open to all. Reservation recommended

German :

Vortrag « Origines Tautavel: Unsere lange Geschichte vor Neandertal », moderiert von Amélie Vialet

Für die gesamte Öffentlichkeit. Reservierung empfohlen

Italiano :

Origini di Tautavel: la nostra lunga storia prima di Neanderthal », conferenza di Amélie Vialet

Aperto al pubblico. Prenotazione consigliata

Espanol :

Orígenes de Tautavel: nuestra larga historia antes de Neanderthal » charla de Amélie Vialet

Abierta al público en general. Se recomienda reservar

L’événement Les lundis de La Chapelle-aux-Saints conférences scientifiques Vayrac a été mis à jour le 2025-08-02 par OT Vallée de la Dordogne