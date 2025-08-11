Les lundis de La Chapelle-aux-Saints conférences scientifiques place du Cap del Let Vayrac
Les lundis de La Chapelle-aux-Saints conférences scientifiques place du Cap del Let Vayrac lundi 11 août 2025.
Les lundis de La Chapelle-aux-Saints conférences scientifiques
place du Cap del Let Cinéma l’Uxello Vayrac Lot
Tarif : 4.5 – 4.5 – EUR
4.5
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : 
Début : 2025-08-11 17:30:00
fin : 2025-08-11 18:30:00
Début : 2025-08-11 17:30:00
fin : 2025-08-11 18:30:00
Date(s) :
2025-08-11
Conférence « Origines Tautavel: notre longue histoire avant Néandertal » animée par Amélie Vialet
Tout public. Réservation conseillée
4.5 .
place du Cap del Let Cinéma l’Uxello Vayrac 46110 Lot Occitanie +33 5 55 91 18 00
English :
Conference « Origines Tautavel: notre longue histoire avant Néandertal » hosted by Amélie Vialet
Open to all. Reservation recommended
German :
Vortrag « Origines Tautavel: Unsere lange Geschichte vor Neandertal », moderiert von Amélie Vialet
Für die gesamte Öffentlichkeit. Reservierung empfohlen
Italiano :
Origini di Tautavel: la nostra lunga storia prima di Neanderthal », conferenza di Amélie Vialet
Aperto al pubblico. Prenotazione consigliata
Espanol :
Orígenes de Tautavel: nuestra larga historia antes de Neanderthal » charla de Amélie Vialet
Abierta al público en general. Se recomienda reservar
L’événement Les lundis de La Chapelle-aux-Saints conférences scientifiques Vayrac a été mis à jour le 2025-08-02 par OT Vallée de la Dordogne