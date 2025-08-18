Les lundis de La Chapelle-aux-Saints conférences scientifiques place du Cap del Let Vayrac

Conférence de Raphaël Angevin Le dossier Châtelperron enquête sur un illustre inconnu

Tout public. Réservation conseillée

4.5 .

place du Cap del Let Cinéma l’Uxello Vayrac 46110 Lot Occitanie +33 5 55 91 18 00

English :

Lecture by Raphaël Angevin Le dossier Châtelperron enquête sur un illustre inconnu (The Châtelperron file: investigation into an illustrious unknown)

Open to all. Reservation recommended

German :

Vortrag von Raphaël Angevin Die Akte Châtelperron: Untersuchung über einen illustren Unbekannten

Für die gesamte Öffentlichkeit. Reservierung empfohlen

Italiano :

Conferenza di Raphaël Angevin Il caso Châtelperron: indagine su un illustre sconosciuto

Aperta al pubblico. Si consiglia la prenotazione

Espanol :

Conferencia de Raphaël Angevin El caso Châtelperron: la investigación sobre un ilustre desconocido

Abierto al público en general. Se recomienda reservar

