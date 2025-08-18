Les lundis de La Chapelle-aux-Saints conférences scientifiques place du Cap del Let Vayrac
Les lundis de La Chapelle-aux-Saints conférences scientifiques place du Cap del Let Vayrac lundi 18 août 2025.
Les lundis de La Chapelle-aux-Saints conférences scientifiques
place du Cap del Let Cinéma l’Uxello Vayrac Lot
Tarif : 4.5 – 4.5 – EUR
4.5
Tarif de base plein tarif
Général
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-08-18 17:30:00
fin : 2025-08-18 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-08-18
Conférence de Raphaël Angevin Le dossier Châtelperron enquête sur un illustre inconnu
Tout public. Réservation conseillée
4.5 .
place du Cap del Let Cinéma l’Uxello Vayrac 46110 Lot Occitanie +33 5 55 91 18 00
English :
Lecture by Raphaël Angevin Le dossier Châtelperron enquête sur un illustre inconnu (The Châtelperron file: investigation into an illustrious unknown)
Open to all. Reservation recommended
German :
Vortrag von Raphaël Angevin Die Akte Châtelperron: Untersuchung über einen illustren Unbekannten
Für die gesamte Öffentlichkeit. Reservierung empfohlen
Italiano :
Conferenza di Raphaël Angevin Il caso Châtelperron: indagine su un illustre sconosciuto
Aperta al pubblico. Si consiglia la prenotazione
Espanol :
Conferencia de Raphaël Angevin El caso Châtelperron: la investigación sobre un ilustre desconocido
Abierto al público en general. Se recomienda reservar
L’événement Les lundis de La Chapelle-aux-Saints conférences scientifiques Vayrac a été mis à jour le 2025-08-02 par OT Vallée de la Dordogne