LES MARDIS KIDS Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

LES MARDIS KIDS Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via mardi 29 juillet 2025.

LES MARDIS KIDS

53 Avenue Emmanuel Brousse Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-07-29 14:00:00

fin : 2025-07-29 20:00:00

2025-07-29

14h à 17h30 ANIMATIONS JEUX EN BOIS

15h à 18h MAQUILLAGE DES ENFANTS Inscription à l’Office de tourisme ou au +33 (0)4.68.30.68.30

18h à 20h BOUM DE CHOCOLAT ET NOISETTE

Gratuit En famille Sous responsabilité parentale

53 Avenue Emmanuel Brousse Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30

English :

2pm to 5:30pm: WOODEN GAMES ANIMATIONS

3pm to 6pm: CHILDREN’S MAKE-UP Registration at the Tourist Office or +33 (0)4.68.30.68.30

6pm to 8pm: CHOCOLATE AND NOISETTE BOUM

Free Family Under parental responsibility

German :

14h bis 17h30 ANIMATIONEN SPIELE AUS HOLZ

15 bis 18 Uhr: KINDERMASKIEREN Anmeldung im Fremdenverkehrsbüro oder unter +33 (0)4.68.30.68.30

18h bis 20h: SCHOKOLADE- UND HASELNUSSBUUM

Kostenlos Für die ganze Familie Unter elterlicher Aufsicht

Italiano :

dalle 14.00 alle 17.30: ANIMAZIONE DI GIOCHI IN LEGNO

dalle 15.00 alle 18.00: Trucco per bambini Iscrizioni presso l’Ufficio del Turismo o al +33 (0)4.68.30.68.30

dalle 18.00 alle 20.00: BOCCA DI CIOCCOLATO E NOISETTE

Gratuito Famiglia Sotto la responsabilità dei genitori

Espanol :

de 14:00 a 17:30: ANIMACIÓN DE JUEGOS DE MADERA

de 15:00 a 18:00: MAQUILLAJE INFANTIL Inscripción en la Oficina de Turismo o en el +33 (0)4.68.30.68.30

18.00 h a 20.00 h: COPA DE CHOCOLATE Y NOISETTE

Gratis En familia Bajo responsabilidad parental

