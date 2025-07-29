LES MARDIS KIDS Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
LES MARDIS KIDS Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via mardi 29 juillet 2025.
LES MARDIS KIDS
53 Avenue Emmanuel Brousse Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : 2025-07-29 14:00:00
fin : 2025-07-29 20:00:00
2025-07-29
14h à 17h30 ANIMATIONS JEUX EN BOIS
15h à 18h MAQUILLAGE DES ENFANTS Inscription à l’Office de tourisme ou au +33 (0)4.68.30.68.30
18h à 20h BOUM DE CHOCOLAT ET NOISETTE
Gratuit En famille Sous responsabilité parentale
English :
2pm to 5:30pm: WOODEN GAMES ANIMATIONS
3pm to 6pm: CHILDREN’S MAKE-UP Registration at the Tourist Office or +33 (0)4.68.30.68.30
6pm to 8pm: CHOCOLATE AND NOISETTE BOUM
Free Family Under parental responsibility
German :
14h bis 17h30 ANIMATIONEN SPIELE AUS HOLZ
15 bis 18 Uhr: KINDERMASKIEREN Anmeldung im Fremdenverkehrsbüro oder unter +33 (0)4.68.30.68.30
18h bis 20h: SCHOKOLADE- UND HASELNUSSBUUM
Kostenlos Für die ganze Familie Unter elterlicher Aufsicht
Italiano :
dalle 14.00 alle 17.30: ANIMAZIONE DI GIOCHI IN LEGNO
dalle 15.00 alle 18.00: Trucco per bambini Iscrizioni presso l’Ufficio del Turismo o al +33 (0)4.68.30.68.30
dalle 18.00 alle 20.00: BOCCA DI CIOCCOLATO E NOISETTE
Gratuito Famiglia Sotto la responsabilità dei genitori
Espanol :
de 14:00 a 17:30: ANIMACIÓN DE JUEGOS DE MADERA
de 15:00 a 18:00: MAQUILLAJE INFANTIL Inscripción en la Oficina de Turismo o en el +33 (0)4.68.30.68.30
18.00 h a 20.00 h: COPA DE CHOCOLATE Y NOISETTE
Gratis En familia Bajo responsabilidad parental
