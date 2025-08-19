LES MARDIS P’TITS CAVALIERS LES DESTRIERS DE ST-BERTRAND Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges
LES MARDIS P’TITS CAVALIERS
LES DESTRIERS DE ST-BERTRAND 800 Chemin du Mont Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges Haute-Garonne
Balade à poney destinée au 3/4 ans.
Durée 1h30 adaptée au rythme des enfants
Programme
– accueil et rendontre avec les poneys
– pansage et préparation
– balade ludique à poney
– pause goûter proposée par les Destriers de St-Bertrand
– activité finale parcours de maniabilité médiéval
Poster souvenir d’un poney inclus.
Forfait famille pour 2 enfants 45€.
LES DESTRIERS DE ST-BERTRAND 800 Chemin du Mont Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie lesdestriersdestbertrand@gmail.com
English :
Pony rides for 3/4 year-olds.
German :
Ponyreiten für 3- bis 4-Jährige.
Italiano :
Passeggiate su pony per bambini di 3/4 anni.
Espanol :
Paseos en poni para niños de 3/4 años.
