LES MARDIS P’TITS CAVALIERS LES DESTRIERS DE ST-BERTRAND Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges

LES MARDIS P’TITS CAVALIERS

LES DESTRIERS DE ST-BERTRAND 800 Chemin du Mont Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges Haute-Garonne

45
Début : 2025-08-19
fin : 2025-08-26

2025-08-19 2025-08-26

Balade à poney destinée au 3/4 ans.
Durée 1h30 adaptée au rythme des enfants
Programme
– accueil et rendontre avec les poneys
– pansage et préparation
– balade ludique à poney
– pause goûter proposée par les Destriers de St-Bertrand
– activité finale parcours de maniabilité médiéval
Poster souvenir d’un poney inclus.
Forfait famille pour 2 enfants 45€.
Sur réservation. Nombre de places limité. 45  .

LES DESTRIERS DE ST-BERTRAND 800 Chemin du Mont Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie   lesdestriersdestbertrand@gmail.com

English :

Pony rides for 3/4 year-olds.

German :

Ponyreiten für 3- bis 4-Jährige.

Italiano :

Passeggiate su pony per bambini di 3/4 anni.

Espanol :

Paseos en poni para niños de 3/4 años.

