Les Médiévales du Grand Staobin Saint-Aubin-du-Cormier

Saint-Aubin-du-Cormier

Les Médiévales du Grand Staobin

37 Rue du Château Saint-Aubin-du-Cormier Ille-et-Vilaine

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-04 10:00:00

fin : 2026-07-05

Date(s) :

2026-07-04

Les Médiévales du Grand Staobin, une grande fête historique qui fera revivre l’époque médiévale au cœur de cette Petite Cité de Caractère.

Le temps d’un week-end, habitants et visiteurs seront invités à plonger dans une atmosphère d’autrefois, entre authenticité, partage et convivialité.

Cette manifestation populaire et familiale rassemblera artisans, créateurs, musiciens, troupes et passionnés d’histoire vivante pour offrir un véritable voyage dans le temps.

Le public découvrira chaque jour

– un marché médiéval riche en savoir-faire artisanaux,

– des animations variées (farces, danses, spectacles, musique),

– un défilé en costumes,

– un campement historique et des démonstrations de combats.

Une expérience immersive et festive, célébrant le patrimoine, le savoir-faire artisanal et l’esprit de fête qui anime Saint-Aubin-du-Cormier.

Accueil Réception :

– LSF parlé Spoken English Español hablado Gesprochenes Deutsch

Association ayant obtenu le Label d’État touristique Destination d’Excellence en 2025.

– Translation our English-speaking visitors –

The Medieval Days of Grand Staobin. This grand historical festival will bring the Middle Ages back to life in the heart of this Petite Cité de Caractère.

For one weekend, locals and visitors alike are invited to dive into an atmosphere of yesteryear—a celebration of authenticity, community, and conviviality. This popular family event will gather artisans, creators, musicians, and living history enthusiasts to offer a true journey back in time.

Daily Program

Each day, the public will discover:

– A medieval market showcasing traditional craftsmanship.

– Diverse entertainment, including farces, dances, shows, and live music.

– A grand costume parade.

– A historical camp featuring combat demonstrations.

An organisation that was awarded the national tourism label ‘Destination of Excellence’ in 2025. .

37 Rue du Château Saint-Aubin-du-Cormier 35140 Ille-et-Vilaine Bretagne

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English :

L’événement Les Médiévales du Grand Staobin Saint-Aubin-du-Cormier a été mis à jour le 2026-04-13 par ADT 35 ADMIN