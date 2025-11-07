LES MÉDITERRANÉENNES RENCONTRES DU GOÛT ET DES SAVOIRS SERVICE CULTUREL Canet-en-Roussillon

Début : Mardi 2025-11-07 10:00:00

fin : 2025-11-09 19:00:00

Découvrir de nouvelles saveurs et cuisines et Profiter d’une ambiance festive et conviviale, ça vous tente ?

SERVICE CULTUREL 3 rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie culture@canetenroussillon.fr

English :

Would you like to discover new flavors and cuisines in a festive, friendly atmosphere?

German :

Möchten Sie neue Geschmäcker und Küchen entdecken und eine festliche und gesellige Atmosphäre genießen?

Italiano :

Volete scoprire nuovi sapori e cucine e godere di un’atmosfera festosa e amichevole?

Espanol :

¿Le gustaría descubrir nuevos sabores y cocinas y disfrutar de un ambiente festivo y acogedor?

