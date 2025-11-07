LES MÉDITERRANÉENNES RENCONTRES DU GOÛT ET DES SAVOIRS SERVICE CULTUREL Canet-en-Roussillon
Début : Mardi 2025-11-07 10:00:00
fin : 2025-11-09 19:00:00
2025-11-07 2025-11-08 2025-11-09
Découvrir de nouvelles saveurs et cuisines et Profiter d’une ambiance festive et conviviale, ça vous tente ?
SERVICE CULTUREL 3 rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie culture@canetenroussillon.fr
English :
Would you like to discover new flavors and cuisines in a festive, friendly atmosphere?
German :
Möchten Sie neue Geschmäcker und Küchen entdecken und eine festliche und gesellige Atmosphäre genießen?
Italiano :
Volete scoprire nuovi sapori e cucine e godere di un’atmosfera festosa e amichevole?
Espanol :
¿Le gustaría descubrir nuevos sabores y cocinas y disfrutar de un ambiente festivo y acogedor?
