LES MERCREDIS DE BAIXAS SOIRÉE FLAMENCO Baixas 9 juillet 2025 21:00

Pyrénées-Orientales

Musique et danses « Sevillanas y Flamenco » avec la Compagnie Lorenzo RUIZ. Restauration rapide sur place dès 19h30

Formule repas sur inscription par casa de Miguel 06 12 21 55 56. Buvette tenue par l’association CADENCE

Entrée libre Événement orga…

14, avenue Maréchal Joffre

Baixas 66390 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 64 22 02 mairie@baixas.fr

English :

Sevillanas y Flamenco » music and dance with Compagnie Lorenzo RUIZ. Fast food on site from 7:30pm

Formule repas on registration by casa de Miguel 06 12 21 55 56. Refreshment bar run by CADENCE

Free admission ? Event orga…

German :

Musik und Tanz « Sevillanas y Flamenco » mit der Compagnie Lorenzo RUIZ. Schnellrestaurants vor Ort ab 19.30 Uhr

Essensformel nach Anmeldung durch casa de Miguel: 06 12 21 55 56. Getränke werden von der Organisation CADENCE angeboten

Eintritt frei ? Orga-Veranstaltung…

Italiano :

Musica e danza « Sevillanas y Flamenco » con la Compagnia Lorenzo RUIZ. Fast food in loco dalle 19.30

Opzione pasto su iscrizione da parte di casa de Miguel: 06 12 21 55 56. Bar per il ristoro gestito dall’associazione CADENCE

Ingresso libero? Organizzazione dell’evento…

Espanol :

Música y baile « Sevillanas y Flamenco » con la Compañía de Lorenzo RUIZ. Comida rápida in situ a partir de las 19h30

Opción de comida previa inscripción por casa de Miguel: 06 12 21 55 56. Bar de refrescos a cargo de la asociación CADENCE

Entrada gratuita ? Orga…

L’événement LES MERCREDIS DE BAIXAS SOIRÉE FLAMENCO Baixas a été mis à jour le 2025-06-24 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME