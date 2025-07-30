LES MERCREDIS DES CAVES BYRRH Thuir

LES MERCREDIS DES CAVES BYRRH Thuir mercredi 30 juillet 2025.

LES MERCREDIS DES CAVES BYRRH

2 Boulevard Violet Thuir Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 60 – 60 – 60

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-30 19:30:00

fin : 2025-07-30

Date(s) :

2025-07-30

Nouveauté !

Soirée cocktail accords mets et vins, une expérience inédite, pensée pour vous, vous faire redécouvrir les Caves Byrrh autrement.

Au programme

– Un atelier cocktail entre 1h30 et 2h incluant l’histoire d…

.

2 Boulevard Violet Thuir 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 53 45 86

English :

New ? ??? ????????? ??? ????? ????? !

A wine and food pairing cocktail evening, a unique experience designed to help you rediscover the Caves Byrrh in a whole new way.

On the program

– A cocktail workshop between 1h30 and 2h, including the history of…

German :

Neuheit ??? ????????? ??? ????? ?????!

Ein Cocktailabend, bei dem Speisen und Weine aufeinander abgestimmt werden. Eine ganz neue Erfahrung, die für Sie gedacht ist, damit Sie die Byrrh-Keller auf andere Weise wiederentdecken.

Auf dem Programm stehen:

– Ein Cocktail-Workshop zwischen 1,5 und 2 Stunden, der die Geschichte der Byrh…

Italiano :

Nuovo ???? ????????? ??? ????? !

Un cocktail di abbinamento vino e cibo, un’esperienza unica che vi farà riscoprire le cantine Byrrh in modo del tutto nuovo.

In programma

– Un laboratorio di cocktail tra le 1h30 e le 2h che comprende la storia del…

Espanol :

Nuevo ???? ????????? ??? ????? !

Una velada cóctel de maridaje, una experiencia única para redescubrir las bodegas Byrrh de una forma totalmente nueva.

En el programa

– Un taller de coctelería entre 1h30 y 2h incluyendo la historia de la…

L’événement LES MERCREDIS DES CAVES BYRRH Thuir a été mis à jour le 2025-07-21 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR