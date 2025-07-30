LES MERCREDIS DES CAVES BYRRH Thuir
mercredi 30 juillet 2025.
LES MERCREDIS DES CAVES BYRRH
2 Boulevard Violet Thuir Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 60 – 60 – 60
19:30:00
fin : 2025-07-30
2025-07-30
Nouveauté !
Soirée cocktail accords mets et vins, une expérience inédite, pensée pour vous, vous faire redécouvrir les Caves Byrrh autrement.
Au programme
– Un atelier cocktail entre 1h30 et 2h incluant l’histoire d…
.
2 Boulevard Violet Thuir 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 53 45 86
English :
New ? ??? ????????? ??? ????? ????? !
A wine and food pairing cocktail evening, a unique experience designed to help you rediscover the Caves Byrrh in a whole new way.
On the program
– A cocktail workshop between 1h30 and 2h, including the history of…
German :
Neuheit ??? ????????? ??? ????? ?????!
Ein Cocktailabend, bei dem Speisen und Weine aufeinander abgestimmt werden. Eine ganz neue Erfahrung, die für Sie gedacht ist, damit Sie die Byrrh-Keller auf andere Weise wiederentdecken.
Auf dem Programm stehen:
– Ein Cocktail-Workshop zwischen 1,5 und 2 Stunden, der die Geschichte der Byrh…
Italiano :
Nuovo ???? ????????? ??? ????? !
Un cocktail di abbinamento vino e cibo, un’esperienza unica che vi farà riscoprire le cantine Byrrh in modo del tutto nuovo.
In programma
– Un laboratorio di cocktail tra le 1h30 e le 2h che comprende la storia del…
Espanol :
Nuevo ???? ????????? ??? ????? !
Una velada cóctel de maridaje, una experiencia única para redescubrir las bodegas Byrrh de una forma totalmente nueva.
En el programa
– Un taller de coctelería entre 1h30 y 2h incluyendo la historia de la…
