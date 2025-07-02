LES MERCREDIS DU MAS DE RIRI Celles 2 juillet 2025 07:00
Hérault
LES MERCREDIS DU MAS DE RIRI Celles Hérault
Tarif : 2 – 2 – 2 EUR
Début : 2025-07-02
fin : 2025-07-09
2025-07-02
2025-07-09
2025-07-16
2025-07-23
2025-07-27
2025-07-30
2025-08-03
2025-08-06
2025-08-13
2025-08-17
2025-08-20
2025-08-27
Concert live.
Les mercredis :
2 juillet Balaphonik
9 juillet Flox
16 juillet Flif’hanger
23 juillet Ukandanz
30 juillet Sex shop mushrooms
6 août mary May live Band / Ob Dub
13 août Fête de l’amitié avec The Mitchi Bitchi Bar
20 août Karkara
27 août Ethioda
Les dimanches Gratuit :
27 juillet: Simon & le Padre
3 août Les Frangins
17 août Simon & Arthur .
Celles 34700 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 96 77 80 lemasderiri@gmail.com
