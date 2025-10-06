LES MIDIS EN MUSIQUE – EIN ZWEI DREI – AUDITORIUM – MUSEE DE GRENOBLE Grenoble
jeudi 5 mars 2026.
Début : 2026-03-05 à 12:30. Tarif : – euros.
Fanny Martinet, clarinette Maxime Gilbert, violoncelle Paisit Bon Dansac, pianoBEETHOVEN : Trio op. 11 n°4BRAHMS : Trio op. 114BRUCH : 8 Pièces op. 83avec le conservatoire de Grenoble
AUDITORIUM – MUSEE DE GRENOBLE . 38000 Grenoble 38