LES MIDIS EN MUSIQUE – EIN ZWEI DREI – AUDITORIUM – MUSEE DE GRENOBLE Grenoble

jeudi 5 mars 2026

Début : 2026-03-05 à 12:30. Tarif : – euros.

Fanny Martinet, clarinette Maxime Gilbert, violoncelle Paisit Bon Dansac, pianoBEETHOVEN : Trio op. 11 n°4BRAHMS : Trio op. 114BRUCH : 8 Pièces op. 83avec le conservatoire de Grenoble

AUDITORIUM – MUSEE DE GRENOBLE . 38000 Grenoble 38