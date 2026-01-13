[LES MYCÉLIADES] Ciné-club étudiants LES ENFANTS DE LA MER Cinéma Le Navire Valence
[LES MYCÉLIADES] Ciné-club étudiants LES ENFANTS DE LA MER Cinéma Le Navire Valence mardi 3 février 2026.
Tarif : 7 – 7 – EUR
Tarif réduit
Sur justificatifs
2026-02-03 20:00:00
2026-02-03
Séance présentée par l’équipe du Navire et les membres du ciné-club étudiants. Tarif unique 5€. En partenariat avec l’ADRC et la Médiathèque de Latour Maubourg.
Cinéma Le Navire 9 Bd d’Alsace Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 40 79 20 contact@cinemalenavire.fr
Presented by the Le Navire team and members of the student film club. Single rate 5? In partnership with the ADRC and the Médiathèque de Latour Maubourg.
