[LES MYCÉLIADES] Ciné-club étudiants LES ENFANTS DE LA MER Cinéma Le Navire Valence

[LES MYCÉLIADES] Ciné-club étudiants LES ENFANTS DE LA MER

Cinéma Le Navire 9 Bd d’Alsace Valence Drôme

Tarif : 7 – 7 – EUR

Tarif réduit

Sur justificatifs

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-02-03 20:00:00

fin : 2026-02-03

Date(s) :

2026-02-03

Séance présentée par l’équipe du Navire et les membres du ciné-club étudiants. Tarif unique 5€. En partenariat avec l’ADRC et la Médiathèque de Latour Maubourg.

Cinéma Le Navire 9 Bd d’Alsace Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 40 79 20 contact@cinemalenavire.fr

English :

Presented by the Le Navire team and members of the student film club. Single rate 5? In partnership with the ADRC and the Médiathèque de Latour Maubourg.

