[LES MYCÉLIADES] Ciné-rencontre LES FILS DE L’HOMME Cinéma Le Navire Valence

[LES MYCÉLIADES] Ciné-rencontre LES FILS DE L’HOMME

Cinéma Le Navire 9 Bd d’Alsace Valence Drôme

Tarif : 5 EUR

Date et horaire :

Début : 2026-02-06 20:00:00

fin : 2026-02-06

Date(s) :

2026-02-06

Séance présentée et accompagnée d’une rencontre avec Renaud Jesionek, créateur de la chaine Youtube spécialisées dans la science-fiction et ses dimensions philosophiques, culturelles et sociales Capitaine du Nexus VI.

Cinéma Le Navire 9 Bd d’Alsace Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 40 79 20 contact@cinemalenavire.fr

English :

Screening presented and accompanied by a meeting with Renaud Jesionek, creator of the Youtube channel specializing in science fiction and its philosophical, cultural and social dimensions: Captain of Nexus VI.

