[LES MYCÉLIADES] Ciné-rencontre LES FILS DE L’HOMME Cinéma Le Navire Valence

Cinéma Le Navire 9 Bd d’Alsace Valence Drôme
Début : 2026-02-06 20:00:00
2026-02-06
Séance présentée et accompagnée d’une rencontre avec Renaud Jesionek, créateur de la chaine Youtube spécialisées dans la science-fiction et ses dimensions philosophiques, culturelles et sociales Capitaine du Nexus VI.
Cinéma Le Navire 9 Bd d’Alsace Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 40 79 20 contact@cinemalenavire.fr
Screening presented and accompanied by a meeting with Renaud Jesionek, creator of the Youtube channel specializing in science fiction and its philosophical, cultural and social dimensions: Captain of Nexus VI.
