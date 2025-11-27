Les Nuits Arméniennes Alexis HK & Benoît Doremus Saint-Denis-d’Oléron

Les Nuits Arméniennes Alexis HK & Benoît Doremus

L’Escale Saint-Denis-d’Oléron Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 15 – 15 – 23 EUR

15€ tarif étudiant

Début : 2025-11-27 20:30:00

fin : 2025-11-27 21:45:00

2025-11-27

Amis de longue date, Alexis HK et Benoît Dorémus s’offrent une parenthèse décalée des chansons drôles, piquantes et délicieusement insolentes, nées d’instants partagés entre complicité, autodérision et liberté totale.

L’Escale Saint-Denis-d’Oléron 17650 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 7 89 70 95 41 stopcrohno@gmail.com

English : Les Nuits Arméniennes Alexis HK & Benoît Doremus

Alexis HK and Benoît Dorémus have been friends for many years, and now they?re taking a break from the ordinary with a series of funny, piquant and deliciously cheeky songs, born of shared moments of complicity, self-mockery and total freedom.

German : Les Nuits Arméniennes Alexis HK & Benoît Doremus

Alexis HK und Benoît Dorémus sind seit langem befreundet und haben sich eine schräge Auszeit gegönnt: lustige, pikante und herrlich freche Lieder, die aus gemeinsamen Momenten zwischen Komplizenschaft, Selbstironie und totaler Freiheit entstanden sind.

Italiano :

Alexis HK e Benoît Dorémus sono amici da molto tempo e ora si concedono una pausa fuori dagli schemi con canzoni divertenti, piccanti e deliziosamente sfacciate, nate da momenti condivisi di complicità, autoironia e totale libertà.

Espanol : Les Nuits Arméniennes Alexis HK & Benoît Doremus

Alexis HK y Benoît Dorémus son amigos desde hace mucho tiempo, y ahora se toman un respiro con unas canciones divertidas, picantes y deliciosamente descaradas, nacidas de momentos compartidos de complicidad, autoburla y libertad total.

