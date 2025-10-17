LES OMBRES DE LA NUIT Perpignan

LES OMBRES DE LA NUIT Perpignan vendredi 17 octobre 2025.

LES OMBRES DE LA NUIT

1, rue Jean Vielledent Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-17 19:30:00

fin : 2025-10-17

Date(s) :

2025-10-17

Véritable mer de sommeil , mêle fragments de voix et textures sonores mouvantes.

.

1, rue Jean Vielledent Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 11 64 83 66 news@casamusicale.net

English :

A veritable sea of sleep , it blends fragments of voice with shifting sound textures.

German :

Ein wahres Schlafmeer , vermischt Stimmfragmente mit sich bewegenden Klangtexturen.

Italiano :

Un vero e proprio mare di sonno , che mescola frammenti di voce con texture sonore mutevoli.

Espanol :

Verdadero mar de sueño , mezcla fragmentos de voz con texturas sonoras cambiantes.

L’événement LES OMBRES DE LA NUIT Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2025-09-30 par PERPIGNAN TOURISME