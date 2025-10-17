LES OMBRES DE LA NUIT Perpignan
LES OMBRES DE LA NUIT
1, rue Jean Vielledent Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Début : 2025-10-17 19:30:00
fin : 2025-10-17
2025-10-17
Véritable mer de sommeil , mêle fragments de voix et textures sonores mouvantes.
1, rue Jean Vielledent Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 11 64 83 66 news@casamusicale.net
English :
A veritable sea of sleep , it blends fragments of voice with shifting sound textures.
German :
Ein wahres Schlafmeer , vermischt Stimmfragmente mit sich bewegenden Klangtexturen.
Italiano :
Un vero e proprio mare di sonno , che mescola frammenti di voce con texture sonore mutevoli.
Espanol :
Verdadero mar de sueño , mezcla fragmentos de voz con texturas sonoras cambiantes.
