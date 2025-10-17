LES OMBRES DE LA NUIT Perpignan

LES OMBRES DE LA NUIT

LES OMBRES DE LA NUIT Perpignan vendredi 17 octobre 2025.

LES OMBRES DE LA NUIT

1, rue Jean Vielledent Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-17 19:30:00
fin : 2025-10-17

Date(s) :
2025-10-17

Véritable mer de sommeil , mêle fragments de voix et textures sonores mouvantes.
  .

1, rue Jean Vielledent Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 11 64 83 66  news@casamusicale.net

English :

A veritable sea of sleep , it blends fragments of voice with shifting sound textures.

German :

Ein wahres Schlafmeer , vermischt Stimmfragmente mit sich bewegenden Klangtexturen.

Italiano :

Un vero e proprio mare di sonno , che mescola frammenti di voce con texture sonore mutevoli.

Espanol :

Verdadero mar de sueño , mezcla fragmentos de voz con texturas sonoras cambiantes.

L’événement LES OMBRES DE LA NUIT Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2025-09-30 par PERPIGNAN TOURISME