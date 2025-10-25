LES PARENTS VIENNENT DE MARS, LES ENFANTS DU MAC DO Saint-Estève

LES PARENTS VIENNENT DE MARS, LES ENFANTS DU MAC DO

6 Allée des Arts et des Lettres Saint-Estève Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 17 – 17 – 21

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Début : 2025-10-25 20:30:00

fin : 2025-10-25

2025-10-25

Un véritable phénomène de société qui rassemble au théâtre toute la famille, de 9 à 99 ans !

6 Allée des Arts et des Lettres Saint-Estève 66240 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie

English :

A real social phenomenon that brings the whole family to the theater, from 9 to 99!

German :

Ein echtes gesellschaftliches Phänomen, das die ganze Familie von 9 bis 99 Jahren im Theater zusammenbringt!

Italiano :

Un vero e proprio fenomeno sociale, che porta a teatro tutta la famiglia, dalle 9 alle 99!

Espanol :

Un auténtico fenómeno social que lleva al teatro a toda la familia, ¡de 9 a 99 años!

