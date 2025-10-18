LES PETITES OREILLES HISTOIRES, COMPTINES ET JEUX DE DOIGTS Gignac

LES PETITES OREILLES HISTOIRES, COMPTINES ET JEUX DE DOIGTS

Place du jeu de ballon Gignac Hérault

Début : 2025-10-18

fin : 2025-10-18

2025-10-18

Venez découvrir des histoires autour de la gourmandise, du goût et partager un moment tout doux avec votre enfant

Place du jeu de ballon Gignac 34150 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 57 03 83

English :

Come and discover stories about food and taste, and share a sweet moment with your child

German :

Entdecken Sie Geschichten rund um Leckereien und Geschmack und teilen Sie einen süßen Moment mit Ihrem Kind

Italiano :

Venite a scoprire storie di cibo e di gusto e a condividere un momento di dolcezza con il vostro bambino

Espanol :

Venga a descubrir historias sobre la comida y el sabor y comparta un momento dulce con su hijo

