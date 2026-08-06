LES PETITES SCENES « CONTES ET LEGENDES DES PYRENEES CATALANES » Saint-André
mercredi 9 décembre 2026 · Saint-André
Informations pratiques
Saint-André
LES PETITES SCENES « CONTES ET LEGENDES DES PYRENEES CATALANES »
59 Rue Nationale Saint-André Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0
Tarif de base – plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-12-09 14:30:00
fin : 2026-12-09 15:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-12-09
Par Cédric Hoareau, guide de pays et conteur
Pour enfants à partir de 6 ans / Durée : 1h
Gratuit, réservation obligatoire.
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59 Rue Nationale Saint-André 66690 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
By Cédric Hoareau, tour guide and storyteller
For children ages 6 and up / Duration: 1 hour
Free, reservations required.
L’événement LES PETITES SCENES « CONTES ET LEGENDES DES PYRENEES CATALANES » Saint-André a été mis à jour le 2026-09-03 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE
À voir aussi à Saint-André (Pyrénées-Orientales)
- VISITE GUIDEE LA MEDIEVALE DE SAINT-ANDRE Saint-André 17 septembre 2026
- L’église et sa chapelle, Eglise de Saint André, Saint-André 19 septembre 2026
- Chapelle Notre Dame de la Pitié, Chapelle Notre Dame de la Pitié, Saint-André 19 septembre 2026
- VISITE GUIDEE LA MEDIEVALE DE SAINT-ANDRE Saint-André 19 septembre 2026
- Visite guidée « La Médiévale de Saint André », Église de Saint-André, Saint-André 19 septembre 2026