UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Saint-André

LES PETITES SCENES « CONTES ET LEGENDES DES PYRENEES CATALANES » Saint-André

mercredi 9 décembre 2026 · Saint-André

LES PETITES SCENES « CONTES ET LEGENDES DES PYRENEES CATALANES » Saint-André

Informations pratiques

Début
mercredi 9 décembre 2026
Fin
mercredi 9 décembre 2026
Heure de début
14:30:00
Adresse
59 Rue Nationale
Ville
66690 Saint-André
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif
0 0 0 Tarif de base - plein tarif Plein tarif

Saint-André

LES PETITES SCENES « CONTES ET LEGENDES DES PYRENEES CATALANES »

59 Rue Nationale Saint-André Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0

Tarif de base – plein tarif
Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-12-09 14:30:00
fin : 2026-12-09 15:30:00

Date(s) :
2026-12-09

Par Cédric Hoareau, guide de pays et conteur
Pour enfants à partir de 6 ans / Durée : 1h
Gratuit, réservation obligatoire.
  .

59 Rue Nationale Saint-André 66690 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie  

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

By Cédric Hoareau, tour guide and storyteller
For children ages 6 and up / Duration: 1 hour
Free, reservations required.

L’événement LES PETITES SCENES « CONTES ET LEGENDES DES PYRENEES CATALANES » Saint-André a été mis à jour le 2026-09-03 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE

À voir aussi à Saint-André (Pyrénées-Orientales)