Informations pratiques

Saint-André

LES PETITES SCENES « CONTES ET LEGENDES DES PYRENEES CATALANES »

59 Rue Nationale Saint-André Pyrénées-Orientales

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Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-12-09 14:30:00

fin : 2026-12-09 15:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-12-09

Par Cédric Hoareau, guide de pays et conteur

Pour enfants à partir de 6 ans / Durée : 1h

Gratuit, réservation obligatoire.

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59 Rue Nationale Saint-André 66690 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

By Cédric Hoareau, tour guide and storyteller

For children ages 6 and up / Duration: 1 hour

Free, reservations required.

L’événement LES PETITES SCENES « CONTES ET LEGENDES DES PYRENEES CATALANES » Saint-André a été mis à jour le 2026-09-03 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE