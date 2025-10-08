LES PETITES SCENES, SPECTACLE JEUNE PUBLIC « HISTOIRES D’AVANT… » Saint-André
Rue du Moulin Saint-André Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : 2025-10-08 18:00:00
fin : 2025-10-08 18:55:00
2025-10-08
« Histoires d’avant, histoires de maintenant »
Avec la Compagnie Ricochet / Théâtre interactif
Pour enfants à partir de 4 ans / Durée 55 min
Gratuit, réservation obligatoire.
English :
« Histoires d?avant, histoires de maintenant » (Stories of before, stories of now)
With Compagnie Ricochet / Interactive theater
For children aged 4 and over / Duration: 55 min
Free, booking essential.
German :
« Geschichten von früher, Geschichten von heute »
Mit der Compagnie Ricochet / Interaktives Theater
Für Kinder ab 4 Jahren / Dauer: 55 Min
Kostenlos, Reservierung erforderlich.
Italiano :
« Storie di prima, storie di adesso
Con Compagnie Ricochet / Teatro interattivo
Per bambini dai 4 anni in su / Durata: 55 min
Gratuito, prenotazione obbligatoria.
Espanol :
« Historias de antes, historias de ahora
Con la Compagnie Ricochet / Teatro interactivo
Para niños a partir de 4 años / Duración: 55 min
Gratuito, imprescindible reservar.
