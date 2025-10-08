LES PETITES SCENES, SPECTACLE JEUNE PUBLIC « HISTOIRES D’AVANT… » Saint-André

LES PETITES SCENES, SPECTACLE JEUNE PUBLIC « HISTOIRES D’AVANT… »

Début : 2025-10-08 18:00:00

fin : 2025-10-08 18:55:00

« Histoires d’avant, histoires de maintenant »

Avec la Compagnie Ricochet / Théâtre interactif

Pour enfants à partir de 4 ans / Durée 55 min

Gratuit, réservation obligatoire.

Rue du Moulin Saint-André 66690 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie

English :

« Histoires d?avant, histoires de maintenant » (Stories of before, stories of now)

With Compagnie Ricochet / Interactive theater

For children aged 4 and over / Duration: 55 min

Free, booking essential.

German :

« Geschichten von früher, Geschichten von heute »

Mit der Compagnie Ricochet / Interaktives Theater

Für Kinder ab 4 Jahren / Dauer: 55 Min

Kostenlos, Reservierung erforderlich.

Italiano :

« Storie di prima, storie di adesso

Con Compagnie Ricochet / Teatro interattivo

Per bambini dai 4 anni in su / Durata: 55 min

Gratuito, prenotazione obbligatoria.

Espanol :

« Historias de antes, historias de ahora

Con la Compagnie Ricochet / Teatro interactivo

Para niños a partir de 4 años / Duración: 55 min

Gratuito, imprescindible reservar.

