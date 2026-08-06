LES PETITES SCENES, SPECTACLE JEUNE PUBLIC LA FLUTE SANS CHANTER Saint-André
mercredi 7 octobre 2026 · Saint-André
Informations pratiques
Saint-André
LES PETITES SCENES, SPECTACLE JEUNE PUBLIC LA FLUTE SANS CHANTER
Rue du Moulin Saint-André Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-07 14:30:00
fin : 2026-10-07 15:10:00
Date(s) :
2026-10-07
La Flûte sans chanter Compagnie Presque classique Théâtre de jouets et musique
Pour enfants à partir de 6 ans / Durée 40 min
Gratuit, réservation obligatoire.
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Rue du Moulin Saint-André 66690 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The Flute Without Singing Presque Classique Theater Company A play featuring toys and music
For children ages 6 and up / Running time: 40 min
Free, reservations required.
L’événement LES PETITES SCENES, SPECTACLE JEUNE PUBLIC LA FLUTE SANS CHANTER Saint-André a été mis à jour le 2026-08-31 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE
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