Informations pratiques

Saint-André

LES PETITES SCENES, SPECTACLE JEUNE PUBLIC LA FLUTE SANS CHANTER

Rue du Moulin Saint-André Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-10-07 14:30:00

fin : 2026-10-07 15:10:00

Date(s) :

2026-10-07

La Flûte sans chanter Compagnie Presque classique Théâtre de jouets et musique

Pour enfants à partir de 6 ans / Durée 40 min

Gratuit, réservation obligatoire.

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Rue du Moulin Saint-André 66690 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Flute Without Singing Presque Classique Theater Company A play featuring toys and music

For children ages 6 and up / Running time: 40 min

Free, reservations required.

L’événement LES PETITES SCENES, SPECTACLE JEUNE PUBLIC LA FLUTE SANS CHANTER Saint-André a été mis à jour le 2026-08-31 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE