LES PETITES SCENES, SPECTACLE JEUNE PUBLIC « LES P’TITS CAILLOUX » Port-Vendres
Passage du Vieux Port Port-Vendres Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : 2025-10-29 18:00:00
fin : 2025-10-29 18:50:00
2025-10-29
Avec la Compagnie Caracol / Théâtre et manipulation d’objets
Pour enfants à partir de 5 ans / Durée 50 min
Gratuit, réservation obligatoire.
Passage du Vieux Port Port-Vendres 66660 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie
English :
With Compagnie Caracol / Theater and object manipulation
For children aged 5 and over / Duration: 50 min
Free, booking essential.
German :
Mit der Compagnie Caracol / Theater und Objektmanipulation
Für Kinder ab 5 Jahren / Dauer: 50 Min
Kostenlos, Reservierung erforderlich.
Italiano :
Con la Compagnie Caracol / Teatro e manipolazione di oggetti
Per bambini dai 5 anni in su / Durata: 50 min
Gratuito, prenotazione obbligatoria.
Espanol :
Con la Compagnie Caracol / Teatro y manipulación de objetos
Para niños a partir de 5 años / Duración: 50 min
Gratuito, imprescindible reservar.
