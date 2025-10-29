LES PETITES SCENES, SPECTACLE JEUNE PUBLIC « LES P’TITS CAILLOUX » Port-Vendres

LES PETITES SCENES, SPECTACLE JEUNE PUBLIC « LES P’TITS CAILLOUX » Port-Vendres mercredi 29 octobre 2025.

LES PETITES SCENES, SPECTACLE JEUNE PUBLIC « LES P’TITS CAILLOUX »

Passage du Vieux Port Port-Vendres Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-10-29 18:00:00

fin : 2025-10-29 18:50:00

2025-10-29

Avec la Compagnie Caracol / Théâtre et manipulation d’objets

Pour enfants à partir de 5 ans / Durée 50 min

Gratuit, réservation obligatoire.

Passage du Vieux Port Port-Vendres 66660 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 48 98 00 08

English :

With Compagnie Caracol / Theater and object manipulation

For children aged 5 and over / Duration: 50 min

Free, booking essential.

German :

Mit der Compagnie Caracol / Theater und Objektmanipulation

Für Kinder ab 5 Jahren / Dauer: 50 Min

Kostenlos, Reservierung erforderlich.

Italiano :

Con la Compagnie Caracol / Teatro e manipolazione di oggetti

Per bambini dai 5 anni in su / Durata: 50 min

Gratuito, prenotazione obbligatoria.

Espanol :

Con la Compagnie Caracol / Teatro y manipulación de objetos

Para niños a partir de 5 años / Duración: 50 min

Gratuito, imprescindible reservar.

