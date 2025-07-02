LES PETITS DEJ GOURMANDS Clermont-l’Hérault 2 juillet 2025 07:00
Hérault
LES PETITS DEJ GOURMANDS Place Pierre Mendès France Clermont-l’Hérault Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-02
fin : 2025-07-02
Date(s) :
2025-07-02
Un petit déjeuner préparé par les habitants pour les habitants !
Place Pierre Mendès France
Clermont-l’Hérault 34800 Hérault Occitanie +33 9 53 36 47 71
English :
A breakfast prepared by the locals for the locals!
German :
Ein Frühstück, das von Einwohnern für Einwohner zubereitet wird!
Italiano :
Colazione preparata da gente del posto per gente del posto!
Espanol :
Desayuno preparado por la gente del lugar para la gente del lugar
