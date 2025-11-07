Les potes au feu Comedy Palace Valence

Les potes au feu Comedy Palace Valence vendredi 7 novembre 2025.

Les potes au feu

Comedy Palace 12 rue Pasteur Valence Drôme

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR

Début : Vendredi 2025-11-07 20:45:00

Les potes au feu, c’est avant tout une histoire d’amitié. C’est le théâtre d’improvisation qui nous a réunis.

Potes dans la vie comme sur la scène, notre complicité offre à notre public de belles histoires uniques et éphémères.

Comedy Palace 12 rue Pasteur Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 82 70 21 83 contact@comedypalace.fr

English :

Les potes au feu is above all a story of friendship. Improvisational theater brought us together.

Pals in life as well as on stage, our complicity offers our audience unique and ephemeral stories.

German :

Les potes au feu ist vor allem eine Geschichte der Freundschaft. Das Improvisationstheater hat uns zusammengebracht.

Wir sind Kumpels im Leben und auf der Bühne und bieten unserem Publikum schöne, einzigartige und kurzlebige Geschichten.

Italiano :

Les potes au feu è innanzitutto una storia di amicizia. Il teatro d’improvvisazione ci ha fatto incontrare.

Compagni nella vita come sul palcoscenico, la nostra complicità offre al pubblico storie uniche ed effimere.

Espanol :

Les potes au feu es ante todo una historia de amistad. El teatro de improvisación nos unió.

Tan compañeros en la vida como en el escenario, nuestra complicidad ofrece a nuestro público historias únicas y efímeras.

