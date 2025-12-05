LES QUIQUOI ET LE CHIEN MOCHE DONT PERSONNE NE VEUT THÉÂTRE DE L’ARCHIPEL LE GRENAT Perpignan

LES QUIQUOI ET LE CHIEN MOCHE DONT PERSONNE NE VEUT

THÉÂTRE DE L’ARCHIPEL LE GRENAT Avenue Général Leclerc Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Lundi 2026-01-18 16:30:00

fin : 2026-01-18

Date(s) :

2026-01-18

Au Théâtre de l’Archipel (Le Carré), Librement inspiré de l’album jeunesse éponyme, ce spectacle à l’esprit cartoonesque entraîne les jeunes spectateurs dans les aventures loufoques des Quiquoi, une bande de copains au caractère bien trempé. Derrière la fable, se niche une belle réflexion sur le rapport à l’autre et à la différence.

THÉÂTRE DE L’ARCHIPEL LE GRENAT Avenue Général Leclerc Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 62 62 00 info@theatredelarchipel.org

English :

At Théâtre de l’Archipel (Le Carré), loosely based on the children?s book of the same name, this cartoonish show draws young audiences into the zany adventures of the Quiquoi, a band of friends with a strong character. Behind the fable lies a thought-provoking reflection on our relationship with others and with difference.

