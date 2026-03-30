LES RACONTINES DE LA LUDO 0-3ANS

rue du Mail Villemagne-l’Argentière Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-06

fin : 2026-04-06

Date(s) :

2026-04-06 2026-05-04 2026-06-01

Parce qu’il n’est jamais trop tôt pour s’initier aux joie de la lecture, la ludothèque Jeux de Mô accueille les 0-3 ans, accompagnés de leur parents, pour Les Racontines

Villemagne l’Argentière à côté de l’école

Informations: 06-26-20-22-54

Parce qu’il n’est jamais trop tôt pour s’initier aux joie de la lecture, la ludothèque Jeux de Mô accueille les 0-3 ans, accompagnés de leur parents, pour Les Racontines

Villemagne l’Argentière à côté de l’école

Informations: 06-26-20-22-54 .

rue du Mail Villemagne-l’Argentière 34600 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 26 20 22 54

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English :

Because it’s never too early to discover the joys of reading, the Jeux de Mô toy library welcomes 0-3 year olds, accompanied by their parents, to Les Racontines

Villemagne l’Argentière next to the school

Information: 06-26-20-22-54

L’événement LES RACONTINES DE LA LUDO 0-3ANS Villemagne-l’Argentière a été mis à jour le 2026-03-27 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB