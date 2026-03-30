LES RACONTINES DE LA LUDO 0-3ANS Villemagne-l’Argentière
LES RACONTINES DE LA LUDO 0-3ANS Villemagne-l’Argentière lundi 6 avril 2026.
LES RACONTINES DE LA LUDO 0-3ANS
rue du Mail Villemagne-l’Argentière Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-06
fin : 2026-04-06
Date(s) :
2026-04-06 2026-05-04 2026-06-01
Parce qu’il n’est jamais trop tôt pour s’initier aux joie de la lecture, la ludothèque Jeux de Mô accueille les 0-3 ans, accompagnés de leur parents, pour Les Racontines
Villemagne l’Argentière à côté de l’école
Informations: 06-26-20-22-54
Parce qu’il n’est jamais trop tôt pour s’initier aux joie de la lecture, la ludothèque Jeux de Mô accueille les 0-3 ans, accompagnés de leur parents, pour Les Racontines
Villemagne l’Argentière à côté de l’école
Informations: 06-26-20-22-54 .
rue du Mail Villemagne-l’Argentière 34600 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 26 20 22 54
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Because it’s never too early to discover the joys of reading, the Jeux de Mô toy library welcomes 0-3 year olds, accompanied by their parents, to Les Racontines
Villemagne l’Argentière next to the school
Information: 06-26-20-22-54
L’événement LES RACONTINES DE LA LUDO 0-3ANS Villemagne-l’Argentière a été mis à jour le 2026-03-27 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB
À voir aussi à Villemagne-l'Argentière (Hérault)
- CONFÉRENCE LES DISSIDENCES RELIGIEUSES À BÉZIERS XII° XIII° S. Villemagne-l’Argentière 12 avril 2026
- ATELIER MOTRICITÉ 0-3 ANS Villemagne-l’Argentière 27 avril 2026
- CONFÉRENCE LE BASSIN DE L’ORB ET DU JAUR, PAYS DES RUTÈNES PROVINCIAUX UN HÉRITAGE DE LA CONQUÊTE Villemagne-l’Argentière 31 mai 2026
- CONFÉRENCE LES NOUVELLES DÉCOUVERTES GRÉCO-ROMAINES À BÉZIERS. Villemagne-l’Argentière 21 juin 2026