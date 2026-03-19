LES RALLYES DE MAPY ET FANNY

Escaro Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 4 – 4 – 4

Tarif enfant

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-09 16:00:00

fin : 2026-04-09

Date(s) :

2026-04-09

Venez découvrir l’émouvant village d’Escaro, superbe balcon face au Canigou, parsemé de vestiges des mines de fer qui ressuscitent le quotidien des mineurs ! Parcours culturel, insolite et ludique avec visite du musée de la Mine, suivi d’un pot convivial inclus. Réservation avant la veille au soir.

.

Escaro 66360 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 08 00 08 92

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Come and discover the moving village of Escaro, a superb balcony facing the Canigou mountain range, dotted with the remains of the iron mines that bring to life the daily lives of the miners! A cultural, unusual and entertaining tour, including a visit to the Musée de la Mine, followed by a convivial drink. Reservations required by the evening before.

L’événement LES RALLYES DE MAPY ET FANNY Escaro a été mis à jour le 2026-03-19 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO