LES RALLYES DE MAPY ET FANNY Escaro
LES RALLYES DE MAPY ET FANNY Escaro jeudi 9 avril 2026.
LES RALLYES DE MAPY ET FANNY
Escaro Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 4 – 4 – 4
Tarif enfant
Tarif enfant
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-09 16:00:00
fin : 2026-04-09
Date(s) :
2026-04-09
Venez découvrir l’émouvant village d’Escaro, superbe balcon face au Canigou, parsemé de vestiges des mines de fer qui ressuscitent le quotidien des mineurs ! Parcours culturel, insolite et ludique avec visite du musée de la Mine, suivi d’un pot convivial inclus. Réservation avant la veille au soir.
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Escaro 66360 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 08 00 08 92
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Come and discover the moving village of Escaro, a superb balcony facing the Canigou mountain range, dotted with the remains of the iron mines that bring to life the daily lives of the miners! A cultural, unusual and entertaining tour, including a visit to the Musée de la Mine, followed by a convivial drink. Reservations required by the evening before.
L’événement LES RALLYES DE MAPY ET FANNY Escaro a été mis à jour le 2026-03-19 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO