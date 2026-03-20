LES RALLYES DE MAPY ET FANNY ESPIRA-DE-CONFLENT

Espira-de-Conflent Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-16 16:00:00

fin : 2026-04-16 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-16

Les rallyes de Mapy et Fanny vous propose une visite guidée et conviviale autour du village d’Espira-de-Conflent, suivi d’un pot, le 16 avril à partir de 16h.

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Espira-de-Conflent 66320 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 08 00 08 92

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Les rallyes de Mapy et Fanny propose a guided tour of the village of Espira-de-Conflent, followed by a drink, on April 16th from 4pm.

L’événement LES RALLYES DE MAPY ET FANNY ESPIRA-DE-CONFLENT Espira-de-Conflent a été mis à jour le 2026-03-20 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO