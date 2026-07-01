Informations pratiques

Espira-de-Conflent

LES RALLYES DE MAPY ET FANNY ESPIRA-DE-CONFLENT

Espira-de-Conflent Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-16 16:00:00

fin : 2026-07-16 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-16

Découvrez Espira-de-Conflent, petit village catalan regroupé autour de son église aux multiples trésors, tout récemment restaurée ! Parcours facile, insolite et ludique, suivi d’un pot convivial inclus. Réservation avant la veille 20h.

.

Espira-de-Conflent 66320 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 08 00 08 92

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Discover Espira-de-Conflent, a small Catalan village clustered around its church—home to many treasures—which has just been restored! An easy, unique, and fun tour, followed by a friendly get-together (included). Reservations must be made by 8:00 p.m. the day before.

L’événement LES RALLYES DE MAPY ET FANNY ESPIRA-DE-CONFLENT Espira-de-Conflent a été mis à jour le 2026-07-03 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO