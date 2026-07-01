LES RALLYES DE MAPY ET FANNY ESPIRA-DE-CONFLENT Espira-de-Conflent
jeudi 16 juillet 2026 · Espira-de-Conflent
Informations pratiques
Espira-de-Conflent
LES RALLYES DE MAPY ET FANNY ESPIRA-DE-CONFLENT
Espira-de-Conflent Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-16 16:00:00
fin : 2026-07-16 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-16
Découvrez Espira-de-Conflent, petit village catalan regroupé autour de son église aux multiples trésors, tout récemment restaurée ! Parcours facile, insolite et ludique, suivi d’un pot convivial inclus. Réservation avant la veille 20h.
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Espira-de-Conflent 66320 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 08 00 08 92
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Discover Espira-de-Conflent, a small Catalan village clustered around its church—home to many treasures—which has just been restored! An easy, unique, and fun tour, followed by a friendly get-together (included). Reservations must be made by 8:00 p.m. the day before.
L’événement LES RALLYES DE MAPY ET FANNY ESPIRA-DE-CONFLENT Espira-de-Conflent a été mis à jour le 2026-07-03 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO