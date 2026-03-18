LES RALLYES DE MAPY ET FANNY: VILLEFRANCHE DE CONFLENT

Villefranche-de-Conflent Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 4 – 4 – 4

Tarif enfant

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-23 16:00:00

fin : 2026-04-23

Date(s) :

2026-04-23

Découvrez la cité fortifiée par VAUBAN, classée au Patrimoine mondial de l’UNESCO, grâce à un parcours insolite avec des jeux, des lots et un pot convivial ! Réservation avant la veille 20h.

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Villefranche-de-Conflent 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 08 00 08 92

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Discover the city fortified by VAUBAN, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, on an unusual trail with games, prizes and a convivial drink! Please book before 8pm the day before.

L’événement LES RALLYES DE MAPY ET FANNY: VILLEFRANCHE DE CONFLENT Villefranche-de-Conflent a été mis à jour le 2026-03-19 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO