LES RALLYES DE MAPY ET FANNY: VILLEFRANCHE DE CONFLENT Villefranche-de-Conflent
LES RALLYES DE MAPY ET FANNY: VILLEFRANCHE DE CONFLENT Villefranche-de-Conflent jeudi 23 avril 2026.
LES RALLYES DE MAPY ET FANNY: VILLEFRANCHE DE CONFLENT
Villefranche-de-Conflent Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 4 – 4 – 4
Tarif enfant
Tarif enfant
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-23 16:00:00
fin : 2026-04-23
Date(s) :
2026-04-23
Découvrez la cité fortifiée par VAUBAN, classée au Patrimoine mondial de l’UNESCO, grâce à un parcours insolite avec des jeux, des lots et un pot convivial ! Réservation avant la veille 20h.
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Villefranche-de-Conflent 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 08 00 08 92
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Discover the city fortified by VAUBAN, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, on an unusual trail with games, prizes and a convivial drink! Please book before 8pm the day before.
L’événement LES RALLYES DE MAPY ET FANNY: VILLEFRANCHE DE CONFLENT Villefranche-de-Conflent a été mis à jour le 2026-03-19 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO