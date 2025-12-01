Les Rencontres Cinéma Cinéma Grand Ecran Vichy Centre Commercial les 4 Chemins Vichy
Les Rencontres Cinéma Cinéma Grand Ecran Vichy Centre Commercial les 4 Chemins Vichy jeudi 11 décembre 2025.
Tarif : 7 – 7 – 7 EUR
Début : 2025-12-11 20:30:00
Chaque mois, un film français sera mis à l’honneur afin d’offrir au public l’occasion de redécouvrir des œuvres emblématiques et de partager un moment d’échange entre les apprenants du CAVILAM Alliance Française et les spectateurs vichyssois.
Each month, a French film will be featured, offering the public the opportunity to rediscover emblematic works and share a moment of exchange between CAVILAM ? Alliance Française students and Vichy audiences.
