Les Rencontres Cinéma Cinéma Grand Ecran Vichy Centre Commercial les 4 Chemins Vichy

Les Rencontres Cinéma

Cinéma Grand Ecran Vichy Centre Commercial les 4 Chemins 35 rue Lucas Vichy Allier

Tarif : 7 – 7 – 7 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-11 20:30:00

fin : 2025-12-11

Date(s) :

2025-12-11

Chaque mois, un film français sera mis à l’honneur afin d’offrir au public l’occasion de redécouvrir des œuvres emblématiques et de partager un moment d’échange entre les apprenants du CAVILAM Alliance Française et les spectateurs vichyssois.

.

Cinéma Grand Ecran Vichy Centre Commercial les 4 Chemins 35 rue Lucas Vichy 03200 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 30 18 90

English :

Each month, a French film will be featured, offering the public the opportunity to rediscover emblematic works and share a moment of exchange between CAVILAM ? Alliance Française students and Vichy audiences.

L’événement Les Rencontres Cinéma Vichy a été mis à jour le 2025-11-28 par Vichy Destinations