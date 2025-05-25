LES RENCONTRES DU LSL – Langogne, 25 mai 2025 07:00, Langogne.

Lozère

LES RENCONTRES DU LSL Prat de la Feira Langogne Lozère

Tarif : – – EUR

Demi-journée

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-05-25

fin : 2025-05-25

Date(s) :

2025-05-25

L’association Langogne Sports Loisirs vous convie à une journée avec de nombreuses animations sportives au programme, grillades et tombola.

L’association Langogne Sports Loisirs vous convie à une journée avec de nombreuses animations sportives au programme, grillades et tombola. .

Prat de la Feira

Langogne 48300 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 08 64 55 98 langognesportsloisirs@gmail.com

English :

The Langogne Sports Loisirs association invites you to a day of sporting activities, barbecues and a tombola.

German :

Der Verein Langogne Sports Loisirs lädt Sie zu einem Tag mit zahlreichen Sportangeboten auf dem Programm, Grillen und einer Tombola ein.

Italiano :

L’associazione Langogne Sports Loisirs vi invita a una giornata di attività sportive, barbecue e tombola.

Espanol :

La asociación Langogne Sports Loisirs le invita a una jornada de actividades deportivas, barbacoas y tómbola.

L’événement LES RENCONTRES DU LSL Langogne a été mis à jour le 2025-05-12 par 48-OT Langogne