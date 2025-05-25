LES RENCONTRES DU LSL – Langogne, 25 mai 2025 07:00, Langogne.
L’association Langogne Sports Loisirs vous convie à une journée avec de nombreuses animations sportives au programme, grillades et tombola.
Prat de la Feira
Langogne 48300 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 08 64 55 98 langognesportsloisirs@gmail.com
English :
The Langogne Sports Loisirs association invites you to a day of sporting activities, barbecues and a tombola.
German :
Der Verein Langogne Sports Loisirs lädt Sie zu einem Tag mit zahlreichen Sportangeboten auf dem Programm, Grillen und einer Tombola ein.
Italiano :
L’associazione Langogne Sports Loisirs vi invita a una giornata di attività sportive, barbecue e tombola.
Espanol :
La asociación Langogne Sports Loisirs le invita a una jornada de actividades deportivas, barbacoas y tómbola.
