Les Rencontres Photographiques – Asnières-sur-Vègre, 7 juin 2025 14:00, Asnières-sur-Vègre.

Sarthe

Les Rencontres Photographiques 13, rue Saint HILAIRE Asnières-sur-Vègre Sarthe

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-06-07 14:00:00

fin : 2025-06-09 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-06-07

L’association A2P72 vous invite à PHOT’EXPO 2025 durant le week-end de la Pentecôte. Dans les cadres des Rencontres Photographiques d’Asnières sur Vègre , ce festival photographique s’articule en trois temps et met à l’honneur Charles MARION photographe humaniste.

Phot’expo Asnières 2025 , notre grande exposition annuelle sur les trois jours de la Pentecôte, rassemble une vingtaine de photographes répartis sur une dizaine de lieux dans la Petite Cité de Caractère. Le parcours de visite est agrémenté par l’exposition, en plein air Balad’Expo avec 26 photos grand format de notre invité d’honneur Charles MARION. .

13, rue Saint HILAIRE

Asnières-sur-Vègre 72430 Sarthe Pays de la Loire asnierespassionphoto72@gmail.com

English :

The A2P72 association invites you to PHOT?EXPO 2025 over the Whitsun weekend. As part of the « Rencontres Photographiques d’Asnières sur Vègre », this photographic festival is divided into three parts, and features Charles MARION, a humanist photographer.

German :

Der Verein A2P72 lädt Sie am Pfingstwochenende zur PHOT?EXPO 2025 ein. Im Rahmen der « Rencontres Photographiques d’Asnières sur Vègre » findet ein dreiteiliges Fotofestival statt, bei dem der humanistische Fotograf Charles MARION geehrt wird.

Italiano :

L’associazione A2P72 vi invita a PHOT?EXPO 2025 durante il weekend di Pentecoste. Nell’ambito dei « Rencontres Photographiques d’Asnières sur Vègre », questo festival fotografico è diviso in tre parti e vede la partecipazione di Charles MARION, fotografo umanista.

Espanol :

La asociación A2P72 le invita a PHOT?EXPO 2025 durante el fin de semana de Pentecostés. En el marco de los « Rencontres Photographiques d’Asnières sur Vègre », este festival fotográfico se divide en tres partes y cuenta con la presencia de Charles MARION, fotógrafo humanista.

