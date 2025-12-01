LES RENCONTRES SANDWICHS MIDNIGHT COFFEE Béziers

LES RENCONTRES SANDWICHS MIDNIGHT COFFEE Béziers jeudi 11 décembre 2025.

LES RENCONTRES SANDWICHS MIDNIGHT COFFEE

Allées Paul Riquet Béziers Hérault

Tarif : – – 5 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-11

fin : 2025-12-11

Date(s) :

2025-12-11

Avec Midnight Coffee, Laetitia Pedro (chant) et César Jacquot (guitare) offrent un jazz élégant, swing et glamour, comme une douce pause étoilée des années 50.

Midnight Coffee, c’est la rencontre de musiciens qui jouent leur jazz comme on raconte une histoire, le temps d’une parenthèse sous les étoiles. Un hommage aux soirées douces où le temps suspend son vol. Le duo invite à un voyage swing et glamour, dans l’élégance des années 50.

Laetitia Pedro chant

César Jacquot guitare

Payant Sur réservation. .

Allées Paul Riquet Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 36 82 82

English :

With Midnight Coffee, Laetitia Pedro (vocals) and César Jacquot (guitar) offer elegant, swinging and glamorous jazz, like a sweet 50s starlit pause.

German :

Mit Midnight Coffee bieten Laetitia Pedro (Gesang) und César Jacquot (Gitarre) einen eleganten, swingenden und glamourösen Jazz, wie eine süße Sternenpause der 50er Jahre.

Italiano :

Con Midnight Coffee, Laetitia Pedro (voce) e César Jacquot (chitarra) offrono un jazz elegante, swingante e glamour, come una dolce pausa anni ’50 al lume di stelle.

Espanol :

Con Midnight Coffee, Laetitia Pedro (voz) y César Jacquot (guitarra) ofrecen un jazz elegante, oscilante y glamuroso, como una dulce pausa estrellada de los años 50.

