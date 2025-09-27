LES RENDEZ-VOUS DE LA PHILARMONIE Esplanade François Mitterrand Mayenne
LES RENDEZ-VOUS DE LA PHILARMONIE Esplanade François Mitterrand Mayenne samedi 27 septembre 2025.
LES RENDEZ-VOUS DE LA PHILARMONIE
Esplanade François Mitterrand Auditorium Le Grand Nord Mayenne Mayenne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-27 15:00:00
fin : 2025-09-27
Date(s) :
2025-09-27
De la musique comme à la maison un grand concert, dans le confort de l’auditorium.
Découvrez des projections de concerts proposées par la Philharmonie de Paris dans le cadre de sa programmation culturelle.
27/09 MC Solaar (rap français, concert avec orchestre) .
Esplanade François Mitterrand Auditorium Le Grand Nord Mayenne 53100 Mayenne Pays de la Loire +33 2 43 11 19 71 mediatheque@legrandnord.fr
English :
Music just like at home: a great concert, in the comfort of the auditorium.
German :
Musik wie zu Hause: ein großes Konzert, im Komfort des Auditoriums.
Italiano :
Musica come a casa: un grande concerto nel comfort dell’auditorium.
Espanol :
Música como en casa: un gran concierto en la comodidad del auditorio.
L’événement LES RENDEZ-VOUS DE LA PHILARMONIE Mayenne a été mis à jour le 2025-08-27 par Office de Tourisme Mayenne Co