LES RENDEZ-VOUS DE LA PHILARMONIE Esplanade François Mitterrand Mayenne

Esplanade François Mitterrand Auditorium Le Grand Nord Mayenne

27 septembre 2025 15:00

fin : 2025-09-27

2025-09-27

De la musique comme à la maison un grand concert, dans le confort de l’auditorium.

Découvrez des projections de concerts proposées par la Philharmonie de Paris dans le cadre de sa programmation culturelle.

27/09 MC Solaar (rap français, concert avec orchestre) .

English :

Music just like at home: a great concert, in the comfort of the auditorium.

German :

Musik wie zu Hause: ein großes Konzert, im Komfort des Auditoriums.

Italiano :

Musica come a casa: un grande concerto nel comfort dell’auditorium.

Espanol :

Música como en casa: un gran concierto en la comodidad del auditorio.

