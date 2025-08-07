Les rendez-vous lyriques du jeudi Musiques de films Place Saint-Pierre Touques 7 août 2025 20:30

Calvados

Les rendez-vous lyriques du jeudi Musiques de films Place Saint-Pierre Eglise Saint-Pierre Touques Calvados

Début : 2025-08-07 20:30:00

2025-08-07

L’Ensemble lyrique Le Concertino propose, chaque premier jeudi du mois, un concert lyrique.

C’est en 1908 que Camille Saint-Saëns compose la toute première musique de film de l’histoire du cinéma. À l’origine simple fond sonore qu’Igor Stravinsky qualifiait complaisamment de papier peint , la musique de film a peu pris place dans le scénario et son rôle consiste essentiellement à faire ressentir des émotions, des craintes, des peurs mais aussi des joies et de l’énergie.

Qui ne se souvient de la musique qui précède l’arrivée meurtrière du requin des Dents de la mer ou celle qui accompagne la cène de la douche dans Psychose ? À l’inverse, Singin in the rain ou La marche des gendarmes annoncent des moments heureux ou drôles.

soprano mezzo-soprano baryton-basse pianiste

Place Saint-Pierre Eglise Saint-Pierre

Touques 14800 Calvados Normandie +33 2 61 00 80 04 animation@mairiedetouques.fr

English : Les rendez-vous lyriques du jeudi Musiques de films

The association « Musique sur mer » proposes, every first Thursday of the month, a concert of lyric music in the church of Saint-Thomas, where it will interpret some « concertinos ».

Originally from the Normandy coast, the Concertino, composed of 3 or 4 performers depending on the concert, does its utmost to impregnate its audience with this lyrical, harmonious and refined atmosphere. Constantly seeking to perfect their vocal and stage techniques, and to develop their unique style, the members of the Concertino draw their inspiration from the lyrical music scene and its dreams.

Thursday, June 2: Tribute to Women Composers

Forgotten in the history of music, female composers are nevertheless very present and their works owe nothing to those of their male counterparts. Tonight, the Concertino will be composed exclusively of women sopranos, mezzos and pianists. Women who will perform works by women: Clara Schumann, Fanny Mendelssohn, Pauline Viardot, Alma Mahler, Mel Bonis or Cécile Chaminade. Isabelle Timsit, Florence Devieilhe, Mamisoa Razanajatovo, Sandrine Rihet and Chantal Carteau

Thursday, July 7: Italian music

Italy is the homeland of music, are not all the words of music Italian: piano, allegro, concerto, adagio, a tempo, andante, … And Italian composers have left a lasting mark on the history of music, from Monteverdi to Rossini, from Vivaldi to Puccini, not forgetting Verdi. Tonight, Le Concertino takes us on a gondola ride to this musica al cuore, baroque, romantic or Neapolitan that speaks so much to the heart.

Isabelle Timsit, Nathalie Inbona, Yves Capelle and Chantal Carteau

Thursday August 4: Tonight with Mozart

Despite his short life, the divine Mozart left unforgettable masterpieces to posterity, in the lyrical domain as well as in religious or secular music, in vocal music as well as in instrumental music. The Concertino offers arias (solos, duets, trios) from his most beautiful operas, The Marriage of Figaro, Cosi fan tutte, Don Juan, but also The Magic Flute or The Clemency of Titus.

Isabelle Timsit, Cécile Wuillème, Chantal Carteau and Yves Capelle

Thursday, September 1: Sacred music

From time immemorial, great composers have written music to pray to God and celebrate their faith. Music charged with spirituality and beauty, Sacred Music takes many forms, masses, motets, stabat mater, ave maria, requiem. Tonight Le Concertino offers works by Purcell, Handel, Bach and Mozart, Franck and Saint-Saëns, but also by Paolo Tosti and Leonard Cohen.

Isabelle Timsit, Mamisoa Razanajatovo, Yves Capelle and Gabrielle Valouvin

Thursday, October 6: The great arias of the opera

Comfortably seated in an orchestra chair, under the gold of the decorations and the red velvet of the draperies, we see the opera deliver its mysteries, the voices intermingle and the drama unfold. Tonight, the Concertino offers arias from the most famous and well-known operas of the repertoire: Carmen, Faust, Manon, The Barber of Seville, Otello, Anna Bolena, La Traviata and Simon Bocanegra.

Isabelle Timsit, Mamisoa Razanajatovo, Sandrine Rihet, Yves Capelle and Chantal Carteau

German : Les rendez-vous lyriques du jeudi Musiques de films

Das Lyrische Ensemble Le Concertino bietet jeden ersten Donnerstag im Monat ein lyrisches Konzert an.

1908 komponierte Camille Saint-Saëns die allererste Filmmusik in der Geschichte des Kinos. Ursprünglich eine einfache Hintergrundmusik, die Igor Strawinsky selbstgefällig als « Tapete » bezeichnete, hat die Filmmusik nur wenig Platz im Drehbuch eingenommen und ihre Rolle besteht hauptsächlich darin, Emotionen, Befürchtungen und Ängste, aber auch Freude und Energie zu vermitteln.

Wer erinnert sich nicht an die Musik, die der mörderischen Ankunft des Hais in « Jaws » vorausgeht, oder an die Musik, die das Duschabendmahl in « Psycho » begleitet? Umgekehrt kündigen « Singin in the rain » oder « La marche des gendarmes » glückliche oder lustige Momente an.

sopran ? Mezzosopran ? Bassbariton ? Pianist

Italiano :

Ogni primo giovedì del mese, Le Concertino propone un concerto lirico.

Camille Saint-Saëns ha composto la prima musica da film della storia del cinema nel 1908. In origine una semplice colonna sonora che Igor Stravinskij definiva con compiacimento « carta da parati », la musica da film ha avuto un ruolo limitato nella sceneggiatura e il suo ruolo è essenzialmente quello di trasmettere emozioni, paure, ma anche gioia ed energia.

Chi non ricorda la musica che precede l’arrivo mortale dello squalo in « Jaws » o quella che accompagna la scena della doccia in « Psycho »? Al contrario, « Singin in the Rain » o « March of the Gendarmes » annunciano momenti felici o divertenti.

soprano ? mezzosoprano ? basso-baritono ? pianista

Espanol :

Cada primer jueves de mes, Le Concertino ofrece un concierto lírico.

Camille Saint-Saëns compuso en 1908 la primera música cinematográfica de la historia del cine. Originalmente una simple banda sonora que Igor Stravinsky calificó complacido de « papel pintado », la música de cine ha intervenido poco en el guión, y su papel consiste esencialmente en transmitir emociones, miedos, pero también alegría y energía.

¿Quién no recuerda la música que precede a la llegada mortal del tiburón en « Tiburón » o la que acompaña la escena de la ducha en « Psicosis »? A la inversa, « Cantando bajo la lluvia » o « La marcha de los gendarmes » anuncian momentos alegres o divertidos.

soprano ? mezzosoprano ? bajo-barítono ? pianista

