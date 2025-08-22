LES ROMEUFONIES AL CHEMIST Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

LES ROMEUFONIES AL CHEMIST Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via vendredi 22 août 2025.

LES ROMEUFONIES AL CHEMIST

57 Avenue Emmanuel Brousse Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-08-22 20:30:00

fin : 2025-08-22 22:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-08-22

Al Chemist est un groupe de rock festif humoristique, le groupe Al Chemist écume depuis de nombreuses années les routes du sud.

Gratuit En Famille et entre amis

Notre avis Le groupe Al Chemist est devenu un incontournable dans le pays Catalan….

.

57 Avenue Emmanuel Brousse Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30

English :

Al Chemist is a festive, humorous rock band that has been touring the south of France for many years.

Free With family and friends

Our verdict: Al Chemist has become a fixture in the Catalan countryside….

German :

Al Chemist ist eine humorvolle, festliche Rockband. Die Gruppe Al Chemist zieht seit vielen Jahren durch die Straßen des Südens.

Kostenlos Familie & Freunde

Unsere Meinung Die Gruppe Al Chemist ist im katalanischen Land zu einer festen Größe geworden….

Italiano :

Gli Al Chemist sono un gruppo rock festoso e umoristico che da molti anni è in tour nel sud della Francia.

Gratuito Con la famiglia e gli amici

Il nostro giudizio: Il gruppo Al Chemist è diventato un punto fermo della regione catalana….

Espanol :

Al Chemist es un grupo de rock festivo y humorístico que lleva muchos años de gira por el sur de Francia.

Gratis Con familia y amigos

Nuestro veredicto: El grupo Al Chemist se ha convertido en un fijo de la región catalana….

L’événement LES ROMEUFONIES AL CHEMIST Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2025-07-30 par OT DE FONT ROMEU