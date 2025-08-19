LES ROMEUFONIES ALICE ADER Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

LES ROMEUFONIES ALICE ADER Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via mardi 19 août 2025.

LES ROMEUFONIES ALICE ADER

7 Route de l’Ermitage Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 20 – 20 – 20

Début : 2025-08-19 21:00:00

fin : 2025-08-19 22:30:00

2025-08-19

Billetterie sur place ou sur HELLOASSO.

Entrée 20€. Gratuit pour les moins de 12 ans. En famille.

Notre avis Pour les amoureux du classique !…

7 Route de l’Ermitage Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30

English :

Tickets available on site or on HELLOASSO.

Admission 20? Free for children under 12. For families.

Our verdict: For classical music lovers!…

German :

Tickets vor Ort oder auf HELLOASSO.

Eintritt 20? Kostenlos für Kinder unter 12 Jahren. Für die ganze Familie.

Unsere Meinung: Für Liebhaber der Klassik!

Italiano :

Biglietti disponibili sul posto o presso HELLOASSO.

Ingresso 20 euro. Gratuito per i bambini sotto i 12 anni. Per le famiglie.

Il nostro giudizio: Per gli amanti della musica classica!

Espanol :

Entradas disponibles in situ o en HELLOASSO.

Entrada: 20 euros. Gratuita para menores de 12 años. Para familias.

Nuestro veredicto: ¡Para los amantes de la música clásica!

