LES ROMEUFONIES ALICE ADER Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via mardi 19 août 2025.
7 Route de l’Ermitage Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : 2025-08-19 21:00:00
fin : 2025-08-19 22:30:00
2025-08-19
Billetterie sur place ou sur HELLOASSO.
Entrée 20€. Gratuit pour les moins de 12 ans. En famille.
Notre avis Pour les amoureux du classique !…
7 Route de l’Ermitage Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30
English :
Tickets available on site or on HELLOASSO.
Admission 20? Free for children under 12. For families.
Our verdict: For classical music lovers!…
German :
Tickets vor Ort oder auf HELLOASSO.
Eintritt 20? Kostenlos für Kinder unter 12 Jahren. Für die ganze Familie.
Unsere Meinung: Für Liebhaber der Klassik!
Italiano :
Biglietti disponibili sul posto o presso HELLOASSO.
Ingresso 20 euro. Gratuito per i bambini sotto i 12 anni. Per le famiglie.
Il nostro giudizio: Per gli amanti della musica classica!
Espanol :
Entradas disponibles in situ o en HELLOASSO.
Entrada: 20 euros. Gratuita para menores de 12 años. Para familias.
Nuestro veredicto: ¡Para los amantes de la música clásica!
