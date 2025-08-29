LES ROMEUFONIES ÉOLE DUB Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
LES ROMEUFONIES ÉOLE DUB
57 Avenue Emmanuel Brousse Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : 2025-08-29 20:30:00
fin : 2025-08-29 22:00:00
2025-08-29
The Mimozas est un groupe de variété pop/rock festif avec des reprises variées parfois remaniées façon Mimozas , un spectacle interactif où le public devient également acteur !
Gratuit
En famille et entre amis…
English :
The Mimozas are a festive pop/rock variety band with a variety of cover versions, sometimes reworked in the « Mimozas » style, an interactive show in which the audience also becomes an actor!
Free
With family and friends…
German :
The Mimozas ist eine festliche Pop/Rock-Varietégruppe mit verschiedenen Coverversionen, die manchmal im Stil der « Mimozas » überarbeitet werden. Eine interaktive Show, bei der das Publikum ebenfalls zum Schauspieler wird!
Kostenlos
Mit Familie und Freunden
Italiano :
I Mimozas sono una festosa band di varietà pop/rock con una varietà di cover, a volte rielaborate in stile « Mimozas », e uno spettacolo interattivo in cui anche il pubblico diventa attore!
Gratuito
Con la famiglia e gli amici…
Espanol :
Las Mimozas son un grupo de variedades de pop/rock festivo con una gran variedad de versiones, a veces reelaboradas al estilo « Mimozas », y un espectáculo interactivo en el que ¡el público también se convierte en actor!
Gratis
Con la familia y los amigos…
