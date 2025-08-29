LES ROMEUFONIES ÉOLE DUB Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

The Mimozas est un groupe de variété pop/rock festif avec des reprises variées parfois remaniées façon Mimozas , un spectacle interactif où le public devient également acteur !

Gratuit

En famille et entre amis…

57 Avenue Emmanuel Brousse Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30

English :

The Mimozas are a festive pop/rock variety band with a variety of cover versions, sometimes reworked in the « Mimozas » style, an interactive show in which the audience also becomes an actor!

Free

With family and friends…

German :

The Mimozas ist eine festliche Pop/Rock-Varietégruppe mit verschiedenen Coverversionen, die manchmal im Stil der « Mimozas » überarbeitet werden. Eine interaktive Show, bei der das Publikum ebenfalls zum Schauspieler wird!

Kostenlos

Mit Familie und Freunden

Italiano :

I Mimozas sono una festosa band di varietà pop/rock con una varietà di cover, a volte rielaborate in stile « Mimozas », e uno spettacolo interattivo in cui anche il pubblico diventa attore!

Gratuito

Con la famiglia e gli amici…

Espanol :

Las Mimozas son un grupo de variedades de pop/rock festivo con una gran variedad de versiones, a veces reelaboradas al estilo « Mimozas », y un espectáculo interactivo en el que ¡el público también se convierte en actor!

Gratis

Con la familia y los amigos…

