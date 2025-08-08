LES ROMEUFONIES FX DEEJAY SHOW Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

LES ROMEUFONIES FX DEEJAY SHOW Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via vendredi 8 août 2025.

57 Avenue Emmanuel Brousse Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Début : 2025-08-08 20:00:00

fin : 2025-08-08 23:59:00

2025-08-08

Découvrez un Spectacle musical au visuel original, chorégraphié et mise en scène ; un Show festif et interactif unique où musique, chant, danse et performance fusionnent pour faire vivre un moment de fête inoubliable

Gratuit En Famille et entre ami…

57 Avenue Emmanuel Brousse Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30

English :

Discover a musical show with original visuals, choreography and staging; a unique festive and interactive show where music, song, dance and performance merge to create an unforgettable festive moment

Free With family and friends…

German :

Entdecken Sie eine Musikshow mit origineller Optik, Choreographie und Inszenierung; eine einzigartige festliche und interaktive Show, in der Musik, Gesang, Tanz und Performance verschmelzen, um einen unvergesslichen Moment des Feierns zu erleben

Kostenlos Familie und Freunde…

Italiano :

Scoprite uno spettacolo musicale con immagini, coreografie e allestimenti originali; uno spettacolo festivo e interattivo unico nel suo genere, in cui musica, canto, danza e performance si fondono per creare un’esperienza festiva indimenticabile

Gratuito Con la famiglia e gli amici…

Espanol :

Descubra un espectáculo musical con visuales, coreografía y puesta en escena originales; un espectáculo festivo e interactivo único donde la música, el canto, la danza y la actuación se fusionan para crear una experiencia festiva inolvidable

Gratis En familia y con amigos…

