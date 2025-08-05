LES ROMEUFONIES ; HANNA SALZENSTEIN Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
LES ROMEUFONIES ; HANNA SALZENSTEIN
7 Route de l’Ermitage Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales
Hanna Salzenstein
Billetterie sur place ou sur HELLOASSO.
Entrée 20€ Gratuit -12 ans En famille
Notre avis Pour les amoureux du classique !…
7 Route de l’Ermitage Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30
English :
Hanna Salzenstein
Tickets on site or on HELLOASSO.
Admission 20? Free for children under 12 Family
Our opinion: For classical music lovers!…
German :
Hanna Salzenstein
Tickets vor Ort oder auf HELLOASSO.
Eintritt 20? Kostenlos 12 Jahre Familie
Unsere Meinung: Für Liebhaber der Klassik!
Italiano :
Hanna Salzenstein
Biglietti al botteghino o su HELLOASSO.
Ingresso 20? Gratuito per i bambini sotto i 12 anni Famiglia
Il nostro verdetto: per gli amanti della musica classica!
Espanol :
Hanna Salzenstein
Entradas en taquilla o en HELLOASSO.
Entrada 20? Gratis para menores de 12 años Familia
Nuestro veredicto: ¡Para los amantes de la música clásica!…
