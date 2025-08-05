LES ROMEUFONIES ; HANNA SALZENSTEIN Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

Hanna Salzenstein

Billetterie sur place ou sur HELLOASSO.

Entrée 20€ Gratuit -12 ans En famille

7 Route de l’Ermitage Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30

English :

Hanna Salzenstein

Tickets on site or on HELLOASSO.

Admission 20? Free for children under 12 Family

Our opinion: For classical music lovers!…

German :

Hanna Salzenstein

Tickets vor Ort oder auf HELLOASSO.

Eintritt 20? Kostenlos 12 Jahre Familie

Unsere Meinung: Für Liebhaber der Klassik!

Italiano :

Hanna Salzenstein

Biglietti al botteghino o su HELLOASSO.

Ingresso 20? Gratuito per i bambini sotto i 12 anni Famiglia

Il nostro verdetto: per gli amanti della musica classica!

Espanol :

Hanna Salzenstein

Entradas en taquilla o en HELLOASSO.

Entrada 20? Gratis para menores de 12 años Familia

Nuestro veredicto: ¡Para los amantes de la música clásica!…

