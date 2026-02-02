LES SAISONS CULTURELLES DE ROMBEAU DINER CINÉMA

2 Avenue de la Salanque Rivesaltes Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 35 – 35 – 35

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-05 19:00:00

fin : 2026-03-05 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-03-05

Sous les voûtes des caves historiques du Domaine, venez visionner les films qui ont marqué l’histoire du septième art.

.

2 Avenue de la Salanque Rivesaltes 66600 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 64 35 35 contact@domaine-de-rombeau.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Under the vaults of the Domaine?s historic cellars, come and watch the films that have marked the history of the seventh art.

L’événement LES SAISONS CULTURELLES DE ROMBEAU DINER CINÉMA Rivesaltes a été mis à jour le 2026-02-02 par BIT DE RIVESALTES